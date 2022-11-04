News Every Starbucks Holiday Cup Design Since 1997 This year marks the 25th anniversary of Starbucks "red cups" — which actually started out purple. By Adam Campbell-Schmitt Adam Campbell-Schmitt Title: Senior Editor, News and TrendingLocation: New York, NYEducation: Adam graduated from the State University of New York at Oswego with a bachelor's degree in communications.Expertise: Food News, Drink News, Food Trends, Fast Food, Food TV, Food MoviesExperience: Adam Campbell-Schmitt has covered food from a news and popular culture angle for the Food & Wine brand since 2015. As an editor and writer, Adam follows the trends and viral stories taking place in the worlds of fast food, snacks, and entertainment, as well as the quirkier side of current events, including world records, odd lawsuits, and celebrity brands. Adam has also overseen Food & Wine's online coverage and recaps of the Bravo reality competition series "Top Chef" for multiple seasons. Previous work in the entertainment industry and comedy writing has given Adam added insight as to which topics and readers will enjoy. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on November 4, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of Starbucks We all have our benchmarks for when the "holiday season" actually starts, whether you're the kind of person who complains that Pumpkin Spice Lattes arrive in August or the kind of person who hums Christmas carols well before Halloween. But at Starbucks, the holiday vibe shift really kicks in come November when mochas can once again be peppermint-flavored and every hot drink is served in a colorful container. For 25 years, Starbucks has rolled out festive holiday cups, often dubbed "red cups" by fans for the commonly-used (though not always present) traditional Christmas palate color. In fact, sometimes the cups can be too red, as was proved in 2015 when some detractors expressed their disappointment over a pattern-less, ombré design that apparently didn't ring in the season enough. "Since their introduction in 1997, Starbucks red holiday cups have become an iconic symbol that signifies the arrival of the holidays," a Starbucks spokesperson told Food & Wine. "Starbucks designers often take inspiration from nostalgic seasonal memories to bring merry scenes to life. Since the very first year, the cups have taken on many designs and colors, with each year’s unique take on the holidays capturing a moment in time that invites our customers in to celebrate the season with us." Here's a look back at the cups and themes from each year of Starbucks' holiday tradition... 01 of 26 1997 Courtesy of Starbucks Theme: "Jewel-toned Hues" 02 of 26 1998 Courtesy of Starbucks Theme: "Embrace the Warmth of the Holidays" 03 of 26 1999 Courtesy of Starbucks Theme: "Whimsical Red Cup" 04 of 26 2000 Courtesy of Starbucks Theme: "Coffeetown" 05 of 26 2001 Courtesy of Starbucks Theme: "Wrapped Gifts" 06 of 26 2002 Courtesy of Starbucks Theme: "Holiday Line Art" 07 of 26 2003 Courtesy of Starbucks Theme: "Shimmering Stars & Snowflakes" 08 of 26 2004 Courtesy of Starbucks Theme: "Evergreen Wreath" 09 of 26 2005 Courtesy of Starbucks Theme: "Woodcut-style Drawings" 10 of 26 2006 Courtesy of Starbucks Theme: "Paper Silhouettes" 11 of 26 2007 Courtesy of Starbucks Theme: "Ice Skaters" 12 of 26 2008 Courtesy of Starbucks Theme: "Moonlit Woodland" 13 of 26 2009 Courtesy of Starbucks Theme: "Seasonal Ornaments" 14 of 26 2010 Courtesy of Starbucks Theme: "Holiday Characters" 15 of 26 2011 Courtesy of Starbucks Theme: "Merry Scenes" 16 of 26 2012 Courtesy of Starbucks Theme: "Holiday Characters" 17 of 26 2013 Courtesy of Starbucks Theme: "Coffee Cherries" 18 of 26 2014 Courtesy of Starbucks Theme: "Let There Be Bright" 19 of 26 2015 Courtesy of Starbucks Theme: "Red Ombré" 20 of 26 2016 Courtesy of Starbucks Theme: "Hand-drawn Customer Creations" 21 of 26 2017 Courtesy of Starbucks Theme: "Give Good" 22 of 26 2018 Courtesy of Starbucks Theme: "Starbucks Christmas Blend" 23 of 26 2019 Courtesy of Starbucks Theme: "Mini Moments of Joy" 24 of 26 2020 Courtesy of Starbucks Theme: "Carry the Merry" 25 of 26 2021 Courtesy of Starbucks Theme: "Wrapped in Wonder" 26 of 26 2022 Courtesy of Starbucks Theme: "Wrapped Gifts" Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit