Every Starbucks Holiday Cup Design Since 1997

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Starbucks "red cups" — which actually started out purple.

By
Adam Campbell-Schmitt
Photo of Adam Campbell-Schmitt
Adam Campbell-Schmitt

Title: Senior Editor, News and Trending

Location: New York, NY

Education: Adam graduated from the State University of New York at Oswego with a bachelor's degree in communications.

Expertise: Food News, Drink News, Food Trends, Fast Food, Food TV, Food Movies

Experience: Adam Campbell-Schmitt has covered food from a news and popular culture angle for the Food & Wine brand since 2015. As an editor and writer, Adam follows the trends and viral stories taking place in the worlds of fast food, snacks, and entertainment, as well as the quirkier side of current events, including world records, odd lawsuits, and celebrity brands. Adam has also overseen Food & Wine's online coverage and recaps of the Bravo reality competition series "Top Chef" for multiple seasons. Previous work in the entertainment industry and comedy writing has given Adam added insight as to which topics and readers will enjoy.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 4, 2022
Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Cups
Photo:

Courtesy of Starbucks

We all have our benchmarks for when the "holiday season" actually starts, whether you're the kind of person who complains that Pumpkin Spice Lattes arrive in August or the kind of person who hums Christmas carols well before Halloween. But at Starbucks, the holiday vibe shift really kicks in come November when mochas can once again be peppermint-flavored and every hot drink is served in a colorful container.

For 25 years, Starbucks has rolled out festive holiday cups, often dubbed "red cups" by fans for the commonly-used (though not always present) traditional Christmas palate color. In fact, sometimes the cups can be too red, as was proved in 2015 when some detractors expressed their disappointment over a pattern-less, ombré design that apparently didn't ring in the season enough.

"Since their introduction in 1997, Starbucks red holiday cups have become an iconic symbol that signifies the arrival of the holidays," a Starbucks spokesperson told Food & Wine. "Starbucks designers often take inspiration from nostalgic seasonal memories to bring merry scenes to life. Since the very first year, the cups have taken on many designs and colors, with each year’s unique take on the holidays capturing a moment in time that invites our customers in to celebrate the season with us."

Here's a look back at the cups and themes from each year of Starbucks' holiday tradition...

01 of 26

1997

Starbucks Holiday Cup 1997

Courtesy of Starbucks

Theme: "Jewel-toned Hues"

02 of 26

1998

Starbucks Holiday Cup 1998

Courtesy of Starbucks

Theme: "Embrace the Warmth of the Holidays"

03 of 26

1999

Starbucks Holiday Cup 1999

Courtesy of Starbucks

Theme: "Whimsical Red Cup"

04 of 26

2000

Starbucks Holiday Cup 2000

Courtesy of Starbucks

Theme: "Coffeetown"

05 of 26

2001

Starbucks Holiday Cup 2001

Courtesy of Starbucks

Theme: "Wrapped Gifts"

06 of 26

2002

Starbucks Holiday Cup 2002

Courtesy of Starbucks

Theme: "Holiday Line Art"

07 of 26

2003

Starbucks Holiday Cup 2003

Courtesy of Starbucks

Theme: "Shimmering Stars & Snowflakes"

08 of 26

2004

Starbucks Holiday Cup 2004

Courtesy of Starbucks

Theme: "Evergreen Wreath"

09 of 26

2005

Starbucks Holiday Cup 2005

Courtesy of Starbucks

Theme: "Woodcut-style Drawings"

10 of 26

2006

Starbucks Holiday Cup 2006

Courtesy of Starbucks

Theme: "Paper Silhouettes"

11 of 26

2007

Starbucks Holiday Cup 2007

Courtesy of Starbucks

Theme: "Ice Skaters"

12 of 26

2008

Starbucks Holiday Cup 2008

Courtesy of Starbucks

Theme: "Moonlit Woodland"

13 of 26

2009

Starbucks Holiday Cup 2009

Courtesy of Starbucks

Theme: "Seasonal Ornaments"

14 of 26

2010

Starbucks Holiday Cup 2010

Courtesy of Starbucks

Theme: "Holiday Characters"

15 of 26

2011

Starbucks Holiday Cup 2011

Courtesy of Starbucks

Theme: "Merry Scenes"

16 of 26

2012

Starbucks Holiday Cup 2012

Courtesy of Starbucks

Theme: "Holiday Characters"

17 of 26

2013

Starbucks Holiday Cup 2013

Courtesy of Starbucks

Theme: "Coffee Cherries"

18 of 26

2014

Starbucks Holiday Cup 2014

Courtesy of Starbucks

Theme: "Let There Be Bright"

19 of 26

2015

Starbucks Holiday Cup 2015

Courtesy of Starbucks

Theme: "Red Ombré"

20 of 26

2016

Starbucks Holiday Cup 2016

Courtesy of Starbucks

Theme: "Hand-drawn Customer Creations"

21 of 26

2017

Starbucks Holiday Cup 2017

Courtesy of Starbucks

Theme: "Give Good"

22 of 26

2018

Starbucks Holiday Cup 2018

Courtesy of Starbucks

Theme: "Starbucks Christmas Blend"

23 of 26

2019

Starbucks Holiday Cup 2019

Courtesy of Starbucks

Theme: "Mini Moments of Joy"

24 of 26

2020

Starbucks Holiday Cup 2020

Courtesy of Starbucks

Theme: "Carry the Merry"

25 of 26

2021

Starbucks Holiday Cup 2021

Courtesy of Starbucks

Theme: "Wrapped in Wonder"

26 of 26

2022

Starbucks Holiday Cup 2022

Courtesy of Starbucks

Theme: "Wrapped Gifts"

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Starbucks Holiday Cups
Starbucks Holiday Cups Are Back for the 25th Year
Best Food Advent Calendars for 2022
The 25 Best Food Advent Calendars to Buy in 2022
Best Gifts for Cookie Lovers
The 20 Best Gifts for Cookie Lovers
Best-Cookie-Decorating-Kits
The 12 Best Cookie Decorating Kits for the Holidays and Beyond
Orbitz (1997)
'90s Drinks: Where Are They Now?
Williams Sonoma Crafthouse by Fortessa Cocktail Shaker Set
The 44 Best Gifts for Cocktail Lovers
the Roma location of Con Vista al Mar
A New Wave of Mexico City Restaurants Is Turning to the Country's Coast and Beaches for Inspiration
Best Wine Gifts
The 32 Best Wine Gifts for 2022
Tucker's casually uses Creekstone Farms beef and buries it in a mountain of grilled onions
We Found the Best Fast Food in Every State, and They're All Local Obsessions
Gifts for Baker
The 23 Best Gifts for Bakers, From Beginner to Pro
Highlands Bar & Grill
The Best Classic Restaurants in Every State
mini-liquor-bottles-blog1117.jpg
The Best Mini Liquor Bottle Stocking Stuffers, Ranked
The Wydown
The Best Coffee in Washington, D.C. Keeps Getting Better
Starbucks Holiday Drinks
Starbucks Announces New Holiday Drink and Cup Designs
Starbucks Holiday Cups 2020
Starbucks Unveils Its Holiday Cups for 2020
images-sys-fw200412_116.jpg
Shattered Sugar