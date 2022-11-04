Every Starbucks Holiday Cup Design Since 1997

We all have our benchmarks for when the "holiday season" actually starts, whether you're the kind of person who complains that Pumpkin Spice Lattes arrive in August or the kind of person who hums Christmas carols well before Halloween. But at Starbucks, the holiday vibe shift really kicks in come November when mochas can once again be peppermint-flavored and every hot drink is served in a colorful container.

For 25 years, Starbucks has rolled out festive holiday cups, often dubbed "red cups" by fans for the commonly-used (though not always present) traditional Christmas palate color. In fact, sometimes the cups can be too red, as was proved in 2015 when some detractors expressed their disappointment over a pattern-less, ombré design that apparently didn't ring in the season enough.

"Since their introduction in 1997, Starbucks red holiday cups have become an iconic symbol that signifies the arrival of the holidays," a Starbucks spokesperson told Food & Wine. "Starbucks designers often take inspiration from nostalgic seasonal memories to bring merry scenes to life. Since the very first year, the cups have taken on many designs and colors, with each year’s unique take on the holidays capturing a moment in time that invites our customers in to celebrate the season with us."

Here's a look back at the cups and themes from each year of Starbucks' holiday tradition...

