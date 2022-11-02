Starbucks Holiday Cups Are Back for the 25th Year

Halloween has come and gone, so hopefully scarfing down your kids' unwanted Sugar Daddys is giving you enough of a buzz to propel you into the holiday season. (Hey, Thanksgiving is only 22 days away!) Starbucks certainly isn't wasting time. Today, the coffee chain unveiled their annual holiday “red cups” and announced their winter food and beverage menu, both of which will launch nationwide tomorrow, November 3.

The cups get the top billing this year: Starbucks says the now-iconic holiday cups were first launched in 1997, meaning they are celebrating their 25th anniversary (though it's only been seven years since the tradition was marred by a pointless controversy). Similar to last year, this year's cup designs are inspired by gifts. "We have always talked about the cups as little gifts, and we hope they feel like a festive present to our customers and store partners," Gary Jacobson, Starbucks creative director for this year's holiday campaign, stated.

Starbucks Holiday Cups. Courtesy of Starbucks

The four patterns this year are named Gift-Wrapped Magic, Frosted Sparkle, Ornament Wonder, and Cozy Evergreen, which include "ribbon and tape elements," according to Starbucks, including the appearance of gift tags on the back — "perfect for a personalized note." As for the color scheme, it's described as featuring "classic seasonal colors with the added flair of mint green."

Meanwhile, holiday beverages are returning, too, though don't expect anything new for 2022. Instead, Starbucks is celebrating another anniversary, the 20th year of their Peppermint Mocha. "It's still among the most loved holiday beverages on the menu today and is available hot, iced and blended," the chain writes. "Its recipe has changed only a little; it's now made with 2 percent milk as the standard and with dark chocolate curls on top instead of red sprinkles."



Also returning this year are the Caramel Brûlée Latte, the Chestnut Praline Latte, the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, the Irish Cream Cold Brew and, for the second year, the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.

Starbucks Chocolate Pistachio Swirl. Courtesy of Starbucks

Meanwhile, customers who do want something new will have to turn to the winter food menu: Starbucks is launching a new Chocolate Pistachio Swirl — described as offering a "creamy chocolate filling with notes of cinnamon and coffee… swirled into buttery brioche-inspired dough with mint chocolate chips and topped with chopped pistachios."