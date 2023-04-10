Starbucks' Pink Drink Is Coming to a Grocery Store Near You

Here's a new product Starbucks super-fans will be tickled pink about.

Earlier this month, Starbucks announced the rollout of new ready-to-drink (RTD) bottled and canned beverages, including the famous Starbucks Pink Drink and Starbucks Paradise Drink. And good news for some Sbux lovers: the bottled beverages have already begun to ship to wherever groceries are sold nationwide.

The celebrated Pink Drink combines strawberry and açaí flavors blended with coconut milk and fruit juices to create a unique pastel pink-colored beverage. The Paradise Drink is comprised of pineapple and passionfruit flavors blended with coconut milk and fruit juices to create a tropical, yellow-tinged drink.

Both ready-to-drink items are inspired by the handcrafted beverages served at Starbucks cafés. Pink Drink arrived on the menu in 2017 after it quickly gained fame at a time when beverage customization blew up on social media. The Starbucks Paradise Drink was added to the café menu last summer and quickly became a customer favorite.

“Starbucks Pink Drink began as a customer-created beverage in our Starbucks stores and quickly became a fan favorite and permanent beverage on the menu. Offering the popular, plant-based, cold Starbucks Refreshers beverages in grocery channels further extends the Starbucks RTD portfolio,” Chanda Beppu, senior vice president and president, global channel development at Starbucks, said in a press release.

Moreover, Starbucks was ahead of the plant-based demand with the arrival of the Pink Drink, which is nondairy. In fact, consumer interest in nondairy drinks remains solid and is projected to continue to grow. According to a 2022 study, the global dairy alternatives industry is expected to rise by 11.8% annually over the next seven years, reaching an estimated $69.8 billion by 2030.

The vibrant beverages will arrive at grocery stores, national retailers, convenience stores, gas stations, and online grocery retailers within this week. According to Starbucks, the Instagrammable drinks will cost $3.67 per 14-ounce bottle, though prices may vary by retailer.

The company also said that a fashion designer collaboration would be announced later this spring, combining the colors, flavors, and textures of Starbucks Pink Drink and Paradise Drink in ready-to-wear fashion.

In addition to the Pink Drink and Paradise Drink, Starbucks will release a Starbucks Frappuccino Mini chilled coffee drink, an 8-pack of 6.5-ounce coffee drinks in Caramel and White Chocolate Mocha flavors, plus new flavors of Starbucks Doubleshot Energy, a Starbucks Frappuccino chilled coffee drink, and Starbucks Espresso Americano in Black Unsweet and Milk & Sugar.