These New 'Star Wars' Aprons from Hedley & Bennett Are Sure to Sell Out, and That's Not a Trap

'May the fourth be with you.'

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Portrait of Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 4, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Hedley & Bennett star wars aprons TOUT
Photo:

Hedley & Bennett 

May 4 is a near-religious holiday in the Star Wars fandom. The date echoes the iconic phrase from the series, “May the Force be with you.” This year Hedley & Bennett is celebrating with an apron collaboration that pays tribute to four of the movies’ most iconic characters.

Just in case you needed more convincing that these aprons make a great gift, the quality is so impressive that we named Hedley & Bennett’s Waxman apron the best overall kitchen apron of 2023.

Hedley & Bennett star wars aprons

Hedley & Bennett 

To buy: Star Wars x Hedley & Bennett Aprons Collector's Box, $360 at hedleyandbennett.com

The brand’s collaboration with Star Wars features aprons which represent four different iconic characters from the series: Boba Fett, R2-D2, Darth Vader, and Luke Skywalker (there’s also a collector’s box for sale that contains all four). The designs are inspired by Star Wars comic book art from the 1970s, to give the aprons a nostalgic, retro style. Released just in time for Mother’s Day, the collection makes a great gift for a Star Wars-loving mom in your life. 

Hedley & Bennett is known for designing professional-grade knives and aprons. In fact, it’s our top-rated pick. Made from heavy-duty canvas, these aprons are equipped with large front pockets to store your tools and utensils. They’re also stain-resistant, which is probably the most important feature for a chef or homecook who spends time in front of hot pans and bubbling pots. 

R2D2 Apron

Hedley & Bennett

To buy: R2D2 Star Wars x Hedley & Bennett Apron, $105 at hedleyandbennett.com

Our testers love that these aprons come in a wide range of styles, and that large orders of over 25 aprons (for the staff of a restaurant, for instance) can be customized. The Waxman apron in particular is well-loved by professional chefs. It’s coated in soy wax for extra durability, but it's still light enough that it doesn’t weigh the wearer down. The leather straps can also handle all kinds of wear and tear. Because these aprons are on the pricier side, we concluded that it's a “good investment apron.”

Every experienced home cook who wears an apron regularly can find a Hedley & Bennett apron to suit their style: Hedley & Bennett aprons come in classic, crossback, and smock styles in not just canvas but denim, floral prints, and tons of colors — and they carry kids sizes, too. The brand is fond of collaborations, and has released designs honoring The Beatles, the National Park Service, and even NASA

Grab the Star Wars collaboration before it sells out — once it's gone, it's gone for good. 

Light Side Apron Bundle

Hedley & Bennett

To buy: Light Side Bundle Star Wars x Hedley & Bennett Aprons, $190 at hedleyandbennett.com

Dark Side Apron Bundle

Hedley & Bennett

To buy: Dark Side Bundle Star Wars x Hedley & Bennett Aprons, $190 at hedleyandbennett.com

Luke Skywalker Apron

Hedley & Bennett

To buy: Luke Skywalker Star Wars x Hedley & Bennett Apron, $105 at hedleyandbennett.com

Boba Fett Apron

Hedley & Bennett

To buy: Boba Fett Star Wars x Hedley & Bennett Apron, $105 at hedleyandbennett.com

Darth Vader Apron

Hedley & Bennett

To buy: Darth Vader Star Wars x Hedley & Bennett Apron, $105 at hedleyandbennett.com

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

S&T INC. Dish Soap Dispenser and Sponge Holder Tout
More Than 23,000 Shoppers Say This Soap Dispenser Makes Kitchen Counters Look So Much Tidier
RAMBLER 10 OZ STACKABLE LOWBALL Tout
The Best Mint Julep Cup for the Kentucky Derby Is Actually a Yeti Rambler
Le Creuset for MOM TOUT
Le Creuset’s Mother’s Day Sale Ends Soon, and the Deals Are Too Good to Be True
Related Articles
Gifts for Baker
The 23 Best Gifts for Bakers, From Beginner to Pro
Sweeney Todd x Hedley & Bennett apron collab
This 'Sweeney Todd' x Hedley & Bennett Apron Is Bloody Brilliant
food and home goods companies making masks
These Food Industry and Home Goods Businesses Are Now Selling Face Masks
Top Pop Culture Moments in Food
The 50 Biggest Pop Culture Food Moments of 2018
Cheese board from Sweet Grass Dairy
The Best Mail-Order Food Gifts from Every State
RAMBLER 10 OZ STACKABLE LOWBALL Tout
The Best Mint Julep Cup for the Kentucky Derby Is Actually a Yeti Rambler
Mother's Day kitchen stool Tout
The Best Gift I Ever Got as a Mom Is This Stool That Lets Me Spend More Time with My Daughter in the Kitchen
Pasta Essentials Tout
The One Tool You Need to Make the Best Pasta Dishes at Home, According to L’Artusi’s Executive Chef
Omsom Saucy Noodes Group Shot Lifestyle
Omsom Instant Noodle Review: The Best Instant Noodles
Le Creuset for MOM TOUT
Le Creuset’s Mother’s Day Sale Ends Soon, and the Deals Are Too Good to Be True
Egg Cooking Roundup Tout
I Cook Eggs for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner Nearly Every Day, and These Are 7 Products I Use
COLE & MASON Fresh Herb Keeper Tout
This Clever Container Keeps Cilantro, Mint, and More Herbs Fresh 'for Over a Month,' and It's Only $20
A freshly made quiche
This Pan Is Just What You Need to Make the Coronation Quiche, and It's Only $10 at Amazon
Amazon Kitchenware Deals Tout
Only Amazon Prime Members Can Access These 9 Amazing Kitchenware Deals, and Prices Start at Just $8
Oprah Winfrey; Clevr Sleeptime SuperLatte
I Tried One of Oprah’s Favorite Latte Brands, and Now I Understand the Hype
REI Sale Tout / Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub
I’ve Been Camping for Over 10 Years, Here’s What I’m Grabbing from REI’s Spring Sale