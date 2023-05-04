These New 'Star Wars' Aprons from Hedley & Bennett Are Sure to Sell Out, and That's Not a Trap

May 4 is a near-religious holiday in the Star Wars fandom. The date echoes the iconic phrase from the series, “May the Force be with you.” This year Hedley & Bennett is celebrating with an apron collaboration that pays tribute to four of the movies’ most iconic characters.

Just in case you needed more convincing that these aprons make a great gift, the quality is so impressive that we named Hedley & Bennett’s Waxman apron the best overall kitchen apron of 2023.

Hedley & Bennett

To buy: Star Wars x Hedley & Bennett Aprons Collector's Box, $360 at hedleyandbennett.com

The brand’s collaboration with Star Wars features aprons which represent four different iconic characters from the series: Boba Fett, R2-D2, Darth Vader, and Luke Skywalker (there’s also a collector’s box for sale that contains all four). The designs are inspired by Star Wars comic book art from the 1970s, to give the aprons a nostalgic, retro style. Released just in time for Mother’s Day, the collection makes a great gift for a Star Wars-loving mom in your life.

Hedley & Bennett is known for designing professional-grade knives and aprons. In fact, it’s our top-rated pick. Made from heavy-duty canvas, these aprons are equipped with large front pockets to store your tools and utensils. They’re also stain-resistant, which is probably the most important feature for a chef or homecook who spends time in front of hot pans and bubbling pots.

Hedley & Bennett

To buy: R2D2 Star Wars x Hedley & Bennett Apron, $105 at hedleyandbennett.com

Our testers love that these aprons come in a wide range of styles, and that large orders of over 25 aprons (for the staff of a restaurant, for instance) can be customized. The Waxman apron in particular is well-loved by professional chefs. It’s coated in soy wax for extra durability, but it's still light enough that it doesn’t weigh the wearer down. The leather straps can also handle all kinds of wear and tear. Because these aprons are on the pricier side, we concluded that it's a “good investment apron.”

Every experienced home cook who wears an apron regularly can find a Hedley & Bennett apron to suit their style: Hedley & Bennett aprons come in classic, crossback, and smock styles in not just canvas but denim, floral prints, and tons of colors — and they carry kids sizes, too. The brand is fond of collaborations, and has released designs honoring The Beatles, the National Park Service, and even NASA.

Grab the Star Wars collaboration before it sells out — once it's gone, it's gone for good.

Hedley & Bennett

To buy: Light Side Bundle Star Wars x Hedley & Bennett Aprons, $190 at hedleyandbennett.com

Hedley & Bennett

To buy: Dark Side Bundle Star Wars x Hedley & Bennett Aprons, $190 at hedleyandbennett.com

Hedley & Bennett

To buy: Luke Skywalker Star Wars x Hedley & Bennett Apron, $105 at hedleyandbennett.com

Hedley & Bennett

To buy: Boba Fett Star Wars x Hedley & Bennett Apron, $105 at hedleyandbennett.com

Hedley & Bennett

To buy: Darth Vader Star Wars x Hedley & Bennett Apron, $105 at hedleyandbennett.com

