The allure of camping goes far beyond hiking, since there's something special about doing everything in nature. And firing up a campfire, setting up some seating, and putting together a special meal is definitely part of the draw.

But, you need the right cookware to make it happen. This Stansport set is a favorite of ours for the job, and it's on sale right now for just $53 right ahead of one of the best times of year to head into the great outdoors.

Amazon

To buy: Stansport 7-Piece Stainless Steel Cook Set, $53 (originally $103) at amazon.com

There are two main things to consider when it comes to camping gear: The weight of a product, and the amount of room something’s going to take up. Luckily, this cookware passes both tests. Altogether the 7-piece set weighs less than 10 pounds, plus every piece nests into one of another, so it won’t take up more space than the largest pot.

You’ll get five pieces of cookware, including a 10-inch frying pan, a 4-quart pot, along with 3-, 2-, and 1-quart pots. To make packing even easier, you’ll get a universal handle and lid to pop into any one of these cookware pieces.

The pots and pans are made with stainless steel, and can be heated up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, which is key since you may be cooking with a campfire. We love the versatility of the set — the pan is the perfect size for cooking anything from bacon, to tossing single-servings of pasta. Plus, the different sized pots make heating up oats, sauces, soups, and stews a breeze.

Shoppers agree too, writing that it’s lasted them for years. One user who camps all year round even said they’ve taken it on every trip with them over the last eight years or so, and despite being popped over gas stoves and open fires, it still works just as new. Another person called out that not only is the set great quality, but the stacking ability saved them so much space when packing.

They’re not the only users shouting out the quality — many reviewers, like this one wrote that the quality was’t compromised anywhere, plus the more they used them, the more they realized it was heating and cooking their foods incredibly well.

With warm weather finally approaching, it’s time to plan those camping adventures for the year. You’ll surely want to add this Stansport 7-Piece Stainless Steel Cook Set to your cart, especially since it’s just $53 right now.

At the time of publishing, the price was $53.

