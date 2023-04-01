What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Our Favorite 7-Piece Cookware Set for Camping Is Nearly 50% Off Right Now Grab it for less than $55 on sale. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 1, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Jaclyn Mastropasqua The allure of camping goes far beyond hiking, since there's something special about doing everything in nature. And firing up a campfire, setting up some seating, and putting together a special meal is definitely part of the draw. But, you need the right cookware to make it happen. This Stansport set is a favorite of ours for the job, and it's on sale right now for just $53 right ahead of one of the best times of year to head into the great outdoors. Amazon To buy: Stansport 7-Piece Stainless Steel Cook Set, $53 (originally $103) at amazon.com There are two main things to consider when it comes to camping gear: The weight of a product, and the amount of room something’s going to take up. Luckily, this cookware passes both tests. Altogether the 7-piece set weighs less than 10 pounds, plus every piece nests into one of another, so it won’t take up more space than the largest pot. You’ll get five pieces of cookware, including a 10-inch frying pan, a 4-quart pot, along with 3-, 2-, and 1-quart pots. To make packing even easier, you’ll get a universal handle and lid to pop into any one of these cookware pieces. The pots and pans are made with stainless steel, and can be heated up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, which is key since you may be cooking with a campfire. We love the versatility of the set — the pan is the perfect size for cooking anything from bacon, to tossing single-servings of pasta. Plus, the different sized pots make heating up oats, sauces, soups, and stews a breeze. Shoppers agree too, writing that it’s lasted them for years. One user who camps all year round even said they’ve taken it on every trip with them over the last eight years or so, and despite being popped over gas stoves and open fires, it still works just as new. Another person called out that not only is the set great quality, but the stacking ability saved them so much space when packing. They’re not the only users shouting out the quality — many reviewers, like this one wrote that the quality was’t compromised anywhere, plus the more they used them, the more they realized it was heating and cooking their foods incredibly well. With warm weather finally approaching, it’s time to plan those camping adventures for the year. You’ll surely want to add this Stansport 7-Piece Stainless Steel Cook Set to your cart, especially since it’s just $53 right now. At the time of publishing, the price was $53. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine If You Love Nonstick Cookware, You Need to Grab This $10 Silicone Whisk Set Patio Furniture, Dining Sets, and Lounge Chairs Are Up to 82% Off on Amazon Right Now 14 Kitchen Essentials I’m Telling My Sister to Buy for Her New Apartment