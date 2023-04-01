Our Favorite 7-Piece Cookware Set for Camping Is Nearly 50% Off Right Now

Grab it for less than $55 on sale.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 1, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Stansport Heavy Duty - Stainless Steel Clad Cook Set
Photo:

Food & Wine / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

The allure of camping goes far beyond hiking, since there's something special about doing everything in nature. And firing up a campfire, setting up some seating, and putting together a special meal is definitely part of the draw. 

But, you need the right cookware to make it happen. This Stansport set is a favorite of ours for the job, and it's on sale right now for just $53 right ahead of one of the best times of year to head into the great outdoors. 

Stansport Heavy-Duty Stainless Steel Clad Cook Set

Amazon

To buy: Stansport 7-Piece Stainless Steel Cook Set, $53 (originally $103) at amazon.com

There are two main things to consider when it comes to camping gear: The weight of a product, and the amount of room something’s going to take up. Luckily, this cookware passes both tests. Altogether the 7-piece set weighs less than 10 pounds, plus every piece nests into one of another, so it won’t take up more space than the largest pot. 

You’ll get five pieces of cookware, including a 10-inch frying pan, a 4-quart pot, along with 3-, 2-, and 1-quart pots. To make packing even easier, you’ll get a universal handle and lid to pop into any one of these cookware pieces. 

The pots and pans are made with stainless steel, and can be heated up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, which is key since you may be cooking with a campfire. We love the versatility of the set — the pan is the perfect size for cooking anything from bacon, to tossing single-servings of pasta.  Plus, the different sized pots make heating up oats, sauces, soups, and stews a breeze. 

Shoppers agree too, writing that it’s lasted them for years. One user who camps all year round even said they’ve taken it on every trip with them over the last eight years or so, and despite being popped over gas stoves and open fires, it still works just as new. Another person called out that not only is the set great quality, but the stacking ability saved them so much space when packing. 

They’re not the only users shouting out the quality — many reviewers, like this one wrote that the quality was’t compromised anywhere, plus the more they used them, the more they realized it was heating and cooking their foods incredibly well. 

With warm weather finally approaching, it’s time to plan those camping adventures for the year. You’ll surely want to add this Stansport 7-Piece Stainless Steel Cook Set to your cart, especially since it’s just $53 right now. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $53. 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

OYV Rubber Whisk Tout
If You Love Nonstick Cookware, You Need to Grab This $10 Silicone Whisk Set
Amazon Patio Furniture Sale Tout
Patio Furniture, Dining Sets, and Lounge Chairs Are Up to 82% Off on Amazon Right Now
14 Kitchen Essentials Iâm Telling My Sister to Buy for Her New Apartment
14 Kitchen Essentials I’m Telling My Sister to Buy for Her New Apartment
Related Articles
WHYSKO Meal Prep Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls Set
This 5-Piece Mixing Bowl Set Has a Space-Saving Design, and It's Just $16 Right Now
Reader-Loved Brand Sale/Deal Roundup: Lodge cast iron
Shop 13 of the Best Deals on Lodge Skillets, Dutch Ovens, Griddles and More, Starting at Just $13
Saves on Faves: spring organization/containers sale tout
These 19 Kitchen Organizers and Containers Have Our Seal of Approval—and Prices Start at Just $7
Hudson Essentials Stainless Steel Measuring Cups Set
These Bestselling Measuring Cups Have a Classic-Yet-Clever Design, and They’re 50% Off Right Now
Weekend Deal Roundup Tout
These 10 Kitchen Deals Are Exclusive to Prime Members, and Prices Start at Just $7
REI Sale Tout
I’ve Been Camping for Over 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Deals Worth Getting from REI’s Outlet Section
Cuisinart C77WTR-15P Classic Forged Triple Rivet, 15-Piece Knife Set
Over 1,000 Shoppers Bought This Cuisinart Knife Set This Week Alone, and It's on Sale
Weekend Deal Roundup: Best Kitchen Outlet Deals Tout
11 of the Best Deals from Amazon’s Kitchen Outlet, with Steep Discounts Up to 65% Off
The Best Cookware Sets
We Found the 10 Best Cookware Sets of 2023
best induction cookware
The 7 Best Cookware Sets for Induction Cooktops of 2023, Picked By A Chef
Best Pasta Pots
The 7 Best Pasta Pots of 2023
Best Smokeless Fire Pits for 2023
The Best Smokeless Fire Pits to Upgrade Your Patio
Best Stackable Cookware Sets of 2022
The 8 Best Stackable Cookware Sets of 2023
best non-toxic cookware
The Best Non-Toxic Cookware to Buy for 2023
Best Nonstick Cookware Sets
The Best Nonstick Cookware Sets, Based On Our Tests
Best Camping Coffee Makers
The Best Camping Coffee Makers to Take on Your Next Adventure