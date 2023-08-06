Don't Wait: Stanley Just Dropped New Colors of Its Wildly Popular Tumblers for Fall, Exclusively at Target

Shoppers called them a “must have.”

If you’re looking for an excuse to buy yet another Stanley cup, here it is. The internet-famous tumbler brand has teamed up with Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand with Magnolia for a limited-edition collection, and it’s available exclusively at Target

The collaboration, which dropped just last week, includes both the 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler and Classic Legendary Bottle in a new pattern and six new neutral colors with that classic Hearth & Hand flare. The former comes in sour cream, twilight taupe, serene green, peat moss, navy voyage, and basic brown, while the latter is available in a sour cream/navy voyage plaid, along with the solid-colored cocoa praline, navy voyage, and peat moss

Despite the fact that the shopper-loved tumbler fits 40-ounces of liquid, Stanley designed the product with a “car cup holder-compatible silhouette,” according to the brand, so you can tote it anywhere. The lid also boasts a rotating cover with three positions, including a straw opening with splash resistance, a drink opening, and a full-cover top to avoid leaks. The double wall insulation also keeps your drink cold for 11 hours and iced for two days. 

Reviews called the FlowState Quencher Tumbler a “must have” in “great colors.” Another raved over the Serene Green shade, calling it “the most beautiful pistachio mint.” 

The Classic Legendary Bottle holds even more liquid (think: 48 ounces) and can keep your drink hot or cold. Soup, coffee, and tea will stay warm for up to 40 hours, while cold drinks will stay chilled for up to 35 hours. Customers praised the collab, with one person sharing that they “love everything Hearth & Hand,” and are “so glad they had an earth tone from her color line.”  Another reviewer added that they’re “obsessed” with the “sturdy” design. 

You’ll want to act fast, considering the popularity of both Stanley and Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. Grab your favorite bottle before it sells out, and find even more fall-ready colors below.

