This TikTok-Famous Stanley Tumbler Always Sells Out, but You Can Grab It on Amazon Right Now

There are few products more cherished than a reusable water bottle. It goes with you everywhere — from work, to the gym, to the living room couch, or your bedside table. And, for a while, there wasn’t a water bottle on the market that was doted on quite as much as the Stanley Adventure Quencher.

Thanks to its unique design, TikTok users praised this bottle, and it sold it out over and over again within hours of restocking. The hashtags #stanleyquencher and #stanleytumbler have garnered a combined total of almost 45 million views on the app, with thousands of dedicated videos from users and reviewers alike. Shoppers note they can often be hard to find thanks to their viral status.

Amazon

To buy: Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler, from $20 at amazon.com

It’s no surprise it’s ranked as amazon’s No. 1 bestseller in Amazon’s tumblers and water bottles list either. This tumbler's design is different from others, since it’s got a rotating lid that allows you to sip from a straw or a wide mouth opening, plus it has a full coverage top to prevent any spills. Its double-wall insulation will keep your drinks cold or hot for hours at a time, and it’s completely BPA-free.

It comes in four different sizes depending on your needs, like a 14-ounce for a quick on-the-go option, or a 40-ounce size to keep with you at your desk all day. Whether you’re grabbing the 14-, 20-, 30-, or 40-ounce bottle, it'll always have a wider top with a tapered bottom, that way it easily fits in any cup holder. The largest size also has a sturdy handle, which is key for holding it comfortably, whether you’re carrying it from desk to car, or just around the office.

It comes in 13 different colors that are inspired by real life, natural objects, like coal, cream, cornflower, driftwood, nectar, and azalea, and will have the classic Stanley logo at the top in a well-suited contrasting color. Caring for it is easy too, since you can either hand wash it for a quick scrub or throw the tumbler and lid into the dishwasher for a deeper clean.

“This is a great cup. It’s sturdy, easy to clean, and looks great. I throw it in the dishwasher and it comes out looking new each time,” a shopper wrote, adding, “I’ve bought another Stanley cup since buying this one. Will likely buy one for a gift!”

Shoppers say it can hold a drink at temperature — both hot and cold — for hours, too. “I always have a glass of iced tea or iced coffee year round and this is the best mug I have ever had for retaining the ice and keeping drinks cold,” a second person said, with another writing it kept ice in theirs for two days. It’ll also keep your morning coffee hot for hours too, according to this reviewer.

Snap up the Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler in its smallest size, starting at $20, or grab larger sizes like the 40-ounce with a handle starting at $40 before they sell out. Regardless of the size you choose, it’ll surely become a well-loved companion to your daily routine.

