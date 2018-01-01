Whether you're hosting a St. Patrick's Day party or just need some comfort food-style appetizers, these recipes are perfect for any party. Potatoes dominate traditional Irish cuisine, but we also think soda bread and Guinness-infused ice cream are delicious ways to get the party started. Add whiskey to warming cocktails, cheesy fondue, bread pudding and bundt cake for boozy twists on some of our favorite party foods. Find cocktail recipes, delicious dips and new ideas for using potatoes in our guide to Irish appetizers.