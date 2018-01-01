VIDEO: High-Tech Green Eggs & Ham
ChefSteps elevates the classic breakfast dish with crispy ham, custardy duc...
ChefSteps elevates the classic breakfast dish with crispy ham, custardy duck egg and green pea puree.
Go Green with These Egg & Ham Recipes
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day
- Ireland is well-known for its farm-to-table cuisine. Rachel Allen of the Ballymaloe Cookery School reveals the destination's best markets, distilleries, and food trails.
- St. Patrick's Day Desserts & Sweets
- Traditional Irish Food
- Irish Drinks & Cocktails
- Delicious Irish Appetizers
- St. Patrick's Day Recipes
- Leftover Ham Recipes
- 10 Irish Recipes to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day
- Best Scrambled Eggs Recipes
Try These Recipes for Green Eggs & Ham
- Smoky Glazed Ham with Red Pepper Jelly
- A Chef’s Irresistible Breakfast Eggs
- Black Forest Ham and Cabbage Tarte Flambée
- 8 Poached Egg Recipes for a Crowd
- How to Make Hard Boiled Eggs
- Honey-Bourbon-Glazed Ham
- The Best Deviled Egg Recipes
- Healthy Egg Recipes
- http://www.foodandwine.com/slideshows/hard-boiled-eggs