Twitter Won't Stop Dunking on Those 'St. Louis Style' Bagels

Twitter was sent into a chaos spiral earlier this week, when user Alek Krautmann (handle: @AlekKrautmann) posted a photo of Panera bagels sliced vertically like regular bread, with the caption, "Today I introduced my coworkers to the St. Louis secret of ordering bagel bread sliced. It was a hit!" Was it, though?

Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit! pic.twitter.com/XNGbljtpYz — Alek Krautmann (@AlekKrautmann) March 26, 2019

In terms of sheer attention, yes, absolutely. Within hours, tens (hundreds?) of brands and regular Twitter users, sensing the opportunity to dunk on someone and bolster their social media followings, chimed in with their own pics of "St. Louis style" foods (all of them for sure made up). Behold: the most cursed of the #bagelgate-inspired images.

Today we're eating our cookies St. Louis style❗ pic.twitter.com/P8SjWRrHDX — Chips Ahoy! (@ChipsAhoy) March 27, 2019

Chips Ahoy drowned a bag of their cookies in milk, just like people definitely do in St. Louis, 100 percent.

St. Louis style grilled cheese just smacks different pic.twitter.com/SK3ohWckJB — kenjac (@KenJac) March 28, 2019

They don't call St. Louis "Ice Sandwich City" for nothing.

About to sit down for the Braves game with some St. Louis-style Oreos to snack on. pic.twitter.com/7KUKwYdQNb — Matt Chrietzberg (@BravesMattC) March 28, 2019

Don't even get a St. Louis native started on whether to dip your Oreos in standard red salsa or salsa verde—loyalties run deep.

Time for a slice of St. Louis style pizza pic.twitter.com/9WZO8dmkyR — Rob Nolan (@robjon99) March 28, 2019

You think a pizza is "St. Louis style" just because it's topped with Provel? Wow, how embarrassing for you. You are so lucky we're here.

Have you seen our St. Louis Style Grilled Cheese? pic.twitter.com/CvH21yg9QV — QuikTrip (@QuikTrip) March 28, 2019

In St. Louis, the cheese goes on the outside of a grilled cheese sandwich. It is canon.

st. louis style pb&j for lunch, yum! pic.twitter.com/Bd4XMIOa1F — joakim noah finger guns (@noahcialism) March 27, 2019

This is also an acceptable way to eat your bagel in St. Louis: one vertical cut, with dabs of peanut butter and jelly.

How to eat a kitkat in St. Louis #Bagelgate pic.twitter.com/6yhwQnQFcg — Sidharth Rao (@Sid12Rao) March 28, 2019

This may be difficult to handle—anxiety-inducing, even—if you're not from St. Louis.

Made myself a St. Louis style hot dog for dinner. #Bagelgate pic.twitter.com/R1VDYrCZCa — Grant Culp (@ItsGrantCulp) March 27, 2019

An authentic St. Louis style hot dog, also known as a Chaos Sandwich.

Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of eating hot dogs like string cheese. It was a hit!



pic.twitter.com/fYsCsgfVPA — KFC Radio (@KFCradio) March 28, 2019

NOOOO!!! Too far.