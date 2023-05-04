More Than 23,000 Shoppers Say This Soap Dispenser Makes Kitchen Counters Look So Much Tidier

It’s only $10.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Portrait of Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 4, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

S&T INC. Dish Soap Dispenser and Sponge Holder Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland

The situation on my kitchen counter at the moment looks something like this: A bulky bottle of blue dish soap is precariously balanced on the edge of the sink, next to a sponge thrown haphazardly onto its ceramic tray. It looks messy. But there are probably a lot of people who can relate. 

Luckily, Amazon’s bestselling combination soap dispenser and sponge holder with more than 23,000 perfect ratings is one sale right now for just $10. And it will immediately make your kitchen look tidier. 

S&T INC. Dish Soap Dispenser and Sponge Holder

Amazon

To buy: S&T Inc. Dish Soap Dispenser and Sponge Holder, $9 (originally $11) at amazon.com

This 2-in-1 kitchen gadget has a transparent dispenser that can hold up to 13-ounces of soap at a time, and a metal tray on top to hold a sponge. Here’s the genius part: Just press down on the tray to dispense a blob of soap directly onto your sponge. 

With dimensions of just 5.1- by 4.25- by 3.25-inches this compact soap dispenser has a small footprint to reduce clutter on your counter. Store the industrial sized container of kitchen soap under the sink, throw out the old soap tray, and use this instead. The area around your sink will immediately look tidier. 

Beyond saving space, it also helps save soap. Everytime I open a bottle of dish soap to squeeze a few drops onto my sponge, a stream of sticky blue soap ends up dripping down the side of the bottle. This inevitably forms an unattractive pool on the edge of the sink. This soap dispenser eliminates any drips by applying soap directly to the sponge instead of leaking onto your counter. 

This soap dispenser has earned more than 23,600 five-star ratings on Amazon thanks to the fact that it streamlines the process of washing dishes. One reviewer summed up its merits perfectly, writing, “No drips. No mess. Easy to refill. Easy to use.”

Another shopper who loves the sleek look of this soap dispenser wrote that it “eliminates all the clutter on the counter.”

This soap dispenser is a simple solution to wasted soap and bulky soap bottles that take over the kitchen sink. And now that it’s only $10, this is the perfect time to grab it. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $10. 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

RAMBLER 10 OZ STACKABLE LOWBALL Tout
The Best Mint Julep Cup for the Kentucky Derby Is Actually a Yeti Rambler
Le Creuset for MOM TOUT
Le Creuset’s Mother’s Day Sale Ends Soon, and the Deals Are Too Good to Be True
Essential Tools You Need to Make a Layer Cake at Home, According to a Pro
5 Essential Tools You Need to Make a Layer Cake at Home, According to a Pro
Related Articles
Big Red House Pot Holders Tout
These Heat-Resistant Pot Holders Passed All of Our Tests with Flying Colors, and They're Now $9
Amazon Kitchenware Deals Tout
Only Amazon Prime Members Can Access These 9 Amazing Kitchenware Deals, and Prices Start at Just $8
Genius Kitchen Gadgets Tout
This Secret Amazon Storefront Is Hiding a Bunch of Genius Kitchen Gadgets You Need, and We Found 8 of the Best
best sink caddies tout
The 10 Best Sink Caddies to Keep Kitchen Countertops Tidy
Rolling Pin and Pastry Baking Mat Set Tout
I Swear By This Metal Rolling Pin, and It's Over 50% Off in Time for Mother's Day
Amazon's Secret Storefront Dedicated to Budget-Friendly Essentials Is the Easiest Way to Refresh Your Kitchen Space
​​Amazon's Secret Storefront Dedicated to Budget-Friendly Essentials Is the Easiest Way to Refresh Your Kitchen Space
Mothers Day Gift Guide Tout
Amazon Quietly Launched Its Mother's Day Gift Guide—Shop 33 of the Best Kitchen Picks at Every Price Point
15 Best Kitchen Cleaning Tools of 2023, According to a Chef
The 15 Best Kitchen Cleaning Tools of 2023, According to a Chef
Best Filtered Water Bottles
The 10 Best Filtered Water Bottles for Safe Sipping Everywhere You Go
Inexpensive Cocktail Party Decor Tout
10 Hosting Essentials Guaranteed to Elevate Your Next Cocktail Party, Starting at Just $6
Food Huggers Avocado Huggers Tout
15 Clever Food-Saving Kitchen Finds Guaranteed to Keep Produce Fresh for Days and Days
kitchen aid oven mitts sale tout
KitchenAid's Oven Mitts Are So 'Perfect,' Shoppers Are Buying Multiple Sets—and They're 55% Off Right Now
Victorinox 10 in. Chef's Knife
I Learned How to Chop Vegetables Thanks to This Sharp, Easy-to-Use Victorinox Chef’s Knife
10-best-dish-drying-racks-of-2022
The 10 Best Dish Racks of 2023
Oven Mitts
The 8 Best Oven Mitts of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Spice Racks
The 14 Best Spice Racks to Organize Your Kitchen or Pantry