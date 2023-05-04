What to Buy Trending Products & Deals More Than 23,000 Shoppers Say This Soap Dispenser Makes Kitchen Counters Look So Much Tidier It’s only $10. By Elisabeth Sherman Elisabeth Sherman Instagram Twitter Website Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 4, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland The situation on my kitchen counter at the moment looks something like this: A bulky bottle of blue dish soap is precariously balanced on the edge of the sink, next to a sponge thrown haphazardly onto its ceramic tray. It looks messy. But there are probably a lot of people who can relate. Luckily, Amazon’s bestselling combination soap dispenser and sponge holder with more than 23,000 perfect ratings is one sale right now for just $10. And it will immediately make your kitchen look tidier. Amazon To buy: S&T Inc. Dish Soap Dispenser and Sponge Holder, $9 (originally $11) at amazon.com This 2-in-1 kitchen gadget has a transparent dispenser that can hold up to 13-ounces of soap at a time, and a metal tray on top to hold a sponge. Here’s the genius part: Just press down on the tray to dispense a blob of soap directly onto your sponge. With dimensions of just 5.1- by 4.25- by 3.25-inches this compact soap dispenser has a small footprint to reduce clutter on your counter. Store the industrial sized container of kitchen soap under the sink, throw out the old soap tray, and use this instead. The area around your sink will immediately look tidier. Beyond saving space, it also helps save soap. Everytime I open a bottle of dish soap to squeeze a few drops onto my sponge, a stream of sticky blue soap ends up dripping down the side of the bottle. This inevitably forms an unattractive pool on the edge of the sink. This soap dispenser eliminates any drips by applying soap directly to the sponge instead of leaking onto your counter. This soap dispenser has earned more than 23,600 five-star ratings on Amazon thanks to the fact that it streamlines the process of washing dishes. One reviewer summed up its merits perfectly, writing, “No drips. No mess. Easy to refill. Easy to use.” Another shopper who loves the sleek look of this soap dispenser wrote that it “eliminates all the clutter on the counter.” This soap dispenser is a simple solution to wasted soap and bulky soap bottles that take over the kitchen sink. And now that it’s only $10, this is the perfect time to grab it. At the time of publishing, the price was $10. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine The Best Mint Julep Cup for the Kentucky Derby Is Actually a Yeti Rambler Le Creuset’s Mother’s Day Sale Ends Soon, and the Deals Are Too Good to Be True 5 Essential Tools You Need to Make a Layer Cake at Home, According to a Pro