Amazon's Secret Outlet Is Hiding Deals on Calphalon, Breville, KitchenAid, and More—Up to 64% Off

These are the ones to shop starting at just $25.

Published on April 22, 2023

Just like seasonal produce gets added to meals, the same goes for warm-weather cooking essentials. It’s time to dust them off and put them into your rotation. And if there are some gaps in your spring cookware and appliances at home, you’ll want to fill them ASAP. These kitchen deals on Amazon will surely help. 

Spring dishes require certain cooking tools to make everything from strawberry-topped salads to hearty lamb chops to oaky shrimp skewers. Sound good? It’s about to sound better: Amazon just dropped so many new kitchen deals within its hidden Outlet storefront section up to 64% off. You’ll discover markdowns on top brands like Calphalon, Breville, Philips, KitchenAid, and more starting at $25.  

Kitchen Outlet Deals on Amazon

Savory spinach pies, peach cobblers, and saltfish fritters all come together with the help of this Jim Beam cast iron skillet. This pre-seasoned pan works on the stove and in the oven, making it super versatile for every spring dish. It also has a decent nonstick surface already, but will develop an even better patina after a few uses. While a round skillet is classic, this deep, square option provides a little more cooking room for foods like cornbread, chicken, bacon, and mac and cheese. 

Jim Beam JB0217 10.5" Pre Seasoned Cast Iron Square Skillet for Grill, Gas, Oven, Electric, Induction and Glass, Black

Amazon

To buy: Jim Beam 10.5-Inch Cast Iron Square Skillet, $25 (originally $37) at amazon.com

Air fryers are all the rage, and there’s no better way to whip up homemade pizza, coconut shrimp, or chicken parm than with this wildly popular pick. The Chefman Digital Air Fryer has earned more than 7,200 five-star ratings from people who love its versatility, functionality, and crisp results. The air fryer has a large cooking space to fit two metal racks for family meals or even an entire rotisserie chicken via the rotating spit. It’s designed with pre-set functions to take the guesswork out of cooking. And when you’re done, just stick the trays in the dishwasher. 

Chefman 6.3-Qt 4-In-1 Digital Air Fryer+, Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven, XL Family Size, 8 Touch Screen Presets, BPA-Free, Auto Shutoff, Accessories Included, Black

Amazon

To buy: Chefman 6.3-Quart Digital Air Fryer, $83 (originally $150) at amazon.com

In need of a coffee fix? KitchenAid’s espresso machine lets you make barista-level cups at home. You can customize your perfect cup by adjusting the amount of milk, froth texture, and more with the press of a few buttons. And because no espresso ever tasted good lukewarm, you’ll love that this machine has temperature sensors to make sure there are no cold spots throughout. And right now, it’s $67 off at Amazon. 

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine and Automatic Milk Frother Attachment - KES6404

Amazon

To buy: KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine and Milk Frother, $278 (originally $400) at amazon.com

There are so many more spring kitchen deals happening in Amazon’s Outlet store. Scroll through the rest of the list to score more discounts this weekend. 

Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set, Nonstick Kitchen Cookware with No-Boil Over Inserts and Stay-Cool Stainless Steel Handles, Black

Amazon

To buy: Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set, $161 (originally $240) at amazon.com

Stainless Mixing Bowls with Slicer, Set of 3 Steel Bowls with 5 different Vegetable Slicer, Julienne and Grater, Serving Bowls with Lids for Slicing,Mixing,Cooking,Baking & Food Storage (Green)

Amazon

To buy: Weltonhm Stainless Mixing Bowl and Slicer Set, $31 (originally $85) at amazon.com

Emile Henry 9" Pie Dish - Modern Classics Collection | Rouge

Amazon

To buy: Emile Henry 9-Inch Pie Dish, $31 (originally $55) at amazon.com

Presto 02937 Dorothyâ¢ Electric Rapid Cold Brewer - Cold brew at home in 15 minutes - No more waiting 12 to 24 hours.

Amazon

To buy: Presto Dorothy Electric Rapid Cold Brewer, $37 (originally $50) at amazon.com

FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Machine with Sealer Bags and Roll, Bag Storage, Cutter Bar, and Handheld Vacuum Sealer for Airtight Food Storage and Sous Vide, White/Silver

Amazon

To buy: FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Machine, $103 (originally $147) at amazon.com

Mueller Ultra GrillPower 2-in-1 Smokeless Electric Indoor Removable Grill and Griddle Combo, Nonstick Plate, with Adjustable Temperature, 120V

Amazon

To buy: Mueller Ultra GrillPower Electric Indoor Grill and Griddle, $28 (originally $40) at amazon.com

Breville Thermal Pro Hard Anodized Nonstick Sauce Pan/Saucepan/Saucier with Lid and Helper Handle, 4 Quart, Gray

Amazon

To buy: Breville Thermal Pro Hard Anodized Nonstick Sauce Pan, $66 (originally $96) at amazon.com

Breville Thermal Pro Hard Anodized Nonstick Sauce Pan/Saucepan/Saucier with Lid and Helper Handle, 4 Quart, Gray

Amazon

To buy: Ayesha Curry Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $52 (originally $100) at amazon.com

REDMOND 2 Slice Toaster, Full Touch Screen LED Display Stainless Steel Toaster with 6 Bread Shade Browning Settings, Bagel/ Reheat/ Defrost/ Cancel

Amazon

To buy: Redmond LED Stainless Steel 2-Slice Toaster, $25 (originally $50) at amazon.com

Philips Essential Airfryer XL 2.65lb/6.2L Capacity Digital Airfryer with Rapid Air Technology, Easy Clean Basket, Black- HD9270/91

Amazon

To buy: Philips Essential Airfryer XL, $108 (originally $200) at amazon.com

Elite Gourmet EIM-308L, 4 Qt. Electric Motorized Ice Cream Maker Ice & Rock Salt, 4Qt. Freezing Canister, Creamy Ice Cream, Gelato, Frozen Yogurt, or Sorbet, Recipe Booklet

Amazon

To buy: Elite Gourmet Electric Ice Cream Maker, $49 (originally $62) at amazon.com

GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer | 7-Speed, 350-Watt Motor | Includes 5.3-Quart Bowl, Flat Beater, Dough Hook, Wire Whisk & Pouring Shield | Countertop Kitchen Essentials | Granite Gray

Amazon

To buy: GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer, $176 (originally $299) at amazon.com

Was this page helpful?

