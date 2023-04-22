What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Amazon’s Secret Outlet Is Hiding Deals on Calphalon, Breville, KitchenAid, and More—Up to 64% Off These are the ones to shop starting at just $25. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & DealsSanah has written for Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2021. She loves to share the best deals and discover the trendiest products, as well as personally test items at home or in her kitchen. Her work has previously appeared in Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.ExperienceAs an Amazon Ecommerce Writer on the News and Deals team, Sanah dedicates herself to finding the best and newest products money can buy at a wow-worthy price through thorough research, expert interviews, and personal testing.She has a strong passion for the home and kitchen space covering everything from trendy decor to popular cookware—and she wouldn't give it up for the world. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive.Before joining the Dotdash Meredith team, Sanah published work at Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 22, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Just like seasonal produce gets added to meals, the same goes for warm-weather cooking essentials. It’s time to dust them off and put them into your rotation. And if there are some gaps in your spring cookware and appliances at home, you’ll want to fill them ASAP. These kitchen deals on Amazon will surely help. Spring dishes require certain cooking tools to make everything from strawberry-topped salads to hearty lamb chops to oaky shrimp skewers. Sound good? It’s about to sound better: Amazon just dropped so many new kitchen deals within its hidden Outlet storefront section up to 64% off. You’ll discover markdowns on top brands like Calphalon, Breville, Philips, KitchenAid, and more starting at $25. Kitchen Outlet Deals on Amazon Jim Beam 10.5-Inch Cast Iron Square Skillet, $25 (originally $37) Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set, $161 (originally $240) Weltonhm Stainless Mixing Bowl and Slicer Set, $31 (originally $85) Emile Henry 9-Inch Pie Dish, $31 (originally $55) Chefman 6.3-Quart Digital Air Fryer, $83 (originally $150) Presto Dorothy Electric Rapid Cold Brewer, $37 (originally $50) FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Machine, $103 (originally $147) Mueller Ultra GrillPower Electric Indoor Grill and Griddle Combo, $28 (originally $40) Breville Thermal Pro Hard Anodized Nonstick Sauce Pan, $66 (originally $96) Ayesha Curry Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $52 (originally $100) 15 Clever Food-Saving Kitchen Finds Guaranteed to Keep Produce Fresh for Days and Days Savory spinach pies, peach cobblers, and saltfish fritters all come together with the help of this Jim Beam cast iron skillet. This pre-seasoned pan works on the stove and in the oven, making it super versatile for every spring dish. It also has a decent nonstick surface already, but will develop an even better patina after a few uses. While a round skillet is classic, this deep, square option provides a little more cooking room for foods like cornbread, chicken, bacon, and mac and cheese. Amazon To buy: Jim Beam 10.5-Inch Cast Iron Square Skillet, $25 (originally $37) at amazon.com Air fryers are all the rage, and there’s no better way to whip up homemade pizza, coconut shrimp, or chicken parm than with this wildly popular pick. The Chefman Digital Air Fryer has earned more than 7,200 five-star ratings from people who love its versatility, functionality, and crisp results. The air fryer has a large cooking space to fit two metal racks for family meals or even an entire rotisserie chicken via the rotating spit. It’s designed with pre-set functions to take the guesswork out of cooking. And when you’re done, just stick the trays in the dishwasher. Amazon To buy: Chefman 6.3-Quart Digital Air Fryer, $83 (originally $150) at amazon.com In need of a coffee fix? KitchenAid’s espresso machine lets you make barista-level cups at home. You can customize your perfect cup by adjusting the amount of milk, froth texture, and more with the press of a few buttons. And because no espresso ever tasted good lukewarm, you’ll love that this machine has temperature sensors to make sure there are no cold spots throughout. And right now, it’s $67 off at Amazon. Amazon To buy: KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine and Milk Frother, $278 (originally $400) at amazon.com There are so many more spring kitchen deals happening in Amazon’s Outlet store. Scroll through the rest of the list to score more discounts this weekend. Amazon To buy: Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set, $161 (originally $240) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Weltonhm Stainless Mixing Bowl and Slicer Set, $31 (originally $85) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Emile Henry 9-Inch Pie Dish, $31 (originally $55) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Presto Dorothy Electric Rapid Cold Brewer, $37 (originally $50) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Machine, $103 (originally $147) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Mueller Ultra GrillPower Electric Indoor Grill and Griddle, $28 (originally $40) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Breville Thermal Pro Hard Anodized Nonstick Sauce Pan, $66 (originally $96) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Ayesha Curry Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $52 (originally $100) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Redmond LED Stainless Steel 2-Slice Toaster, $25 (originally $50) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Philips Essential Airfryer XL, $108 (originally $200) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: Elite Gourmet Electric Ice Cream Maker, $49 (originally $62) at amazon.com Amazon To buy: GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer, $176 (originally $299) at amazon.com Was this page helpful? 