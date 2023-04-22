Amazon’s Secret Outlet Is Hiding Deals on Calphalon, Breville, KitchenAid, and More—Up to 64% Off

Just like seasonal produce gets added to meals, the same goes for warm-weather cooking essentials. It’s time to dust them off and put them into your rotation. And if there are some gaps in your spring cookware and appliances at home, you’ll want to fill them ASAP. These kitchen deals on Amazon will surely help.

Spring dishes require certain cooking tools to make everything from strawberry-topped salads to hearty lamb chops to oaky shrimp skewers. Sound good? It’s about to sound better: Amazon just dropped so many new kitchen deals within its hidden Outlet storefront section up to 64% off. You’ll discover markdowns on top brands like Calphalon, Breville, Philips, KitchenAid, and more starting at $25.

Kitchen Outlet Deals on Amazon

Savory spinach pies, peach cobblers, and saltfish fritters all come together with the help of this Jim Beam cast iron skillet. This pre-seasoned pan works on the stove and in the oven, making it super versatile for every spring dish. It also has a decent nonstick surface already, but will develop an even better patina after a few uses. While a round skillet is classic, this deep, square option provides a little more cooking room for foods like cornbread, chicken, bacon, and mac and cheese.

Amazon

To buy: Jim Beam 10.5-Inch Cast Iron Square Skillet, $25 (originally $37) at amazon.com

Air fryers are all the rage, and there’s no better way to whip up homemade pizza, coconut shrimp, or chicken parm than with this wildly popular pick. The Chefman Digital Air Fryer has earned more than 7,200 five-star ratings from people who love its versatility, functionality, and crisp results. The air fryer has a large cooking space to fit two metal racks for family meals or even an entire rotisserie chicken via the rotating spit. It’s designed with pre-set functions to take the guesswork out of cooking. And when you’re done, just stick the trays in the dishwasher.

Amazon

To buy: Chefman 6.3-Quart Digital Air Fryer, $83 (originally $150) at amazon.com

In need of a coffee fix? KitchenAid’s espresso machine lets you make barista-level cups at home. You can customize your perfect cup by adjusting the amount of milk, froth texture, and more with the press of a few buttons. And because no espresso ever tasted good lukewarm, you’ll love that this machine has temperature sensors to make sure there are no cold spots throughout. And right now, it’s $67 off at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine and Milk Frother, $278 (originally $400) at amazon.com

There are so many more spring kitchen deals happening in Amazon’s Outlet store. Scroll through the rest of the list to score more discounts this weekend.

Amazon

To buy: Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set, $161 (originally $240) at amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: Weltonhm Stainless Mixing Bowl and Slicer Set, $31 (originally $85) at amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: Emile Henry 9-Inch Pie Dish, $31 (originally $55) at amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: Presto Dorothy Electric Rapid Cold Brewer, $37 (originally $50) at amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Machine, $103 (originally $147) at amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: Mueller Ultra GrillPower Electric Indoor Grill and Griddle, $28 (originally $40) at amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: Breville Thermal Pro Hard Anodized Nonstick Sauce Pan, $66 (originally $96) at amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: Ayesha Curry Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $52 (originally $100) at amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: Redmond LED Stainless Steel 2-Slice Toaster, $25 (originally $50) at amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: Philips Essential Airfryer XL, $108 (originally $200) at amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: Elite Gourmet Electric Ice Cream Maker, $49 (originally $62) at amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer, $176 (originally $299) at amazon.com