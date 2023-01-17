T-Pain’s Line of Wing Spices Sold Out in Just 8 Days, and Now’s Your Second Chance to Get the Set

We all know T-Pain. The Grammy-award winning artist’s discography is stacked with songs that virtually defined the early 2000s. And, with his songs still blasting on current and old playlists alike, it’s no surprise his three-piece spice rub set in collaboration with Spicewalla sold out just eight days after launching last year.

Though seemingly stuck with an out-of-stock-status since November, Spicewalla did us all a favor ahead of Super Bowl ​​LVII and brought this bestselling set back. Score three flavor-packed blends curated by T-Pain and Irani for just $30 before the collection sells out again.

Spicewalla

To buy: Spicewalla 3-Pack T-Pain Wing Collection, $30 at spicewallabrand.com

Because Spicewalla was created by North Carolina chef and five-time James Beard nominee Meherwan Irani, you can count on its spices to be as fresh as possible, with vast, diverse, and flavor-driven ingredients, according to the brand. The wing set, which includes the blends Straight Fire, Sugar Daddy, and The Juice, is no exception.

The Straight Fire blend is for all the folks who love spicy — it has a smoky heat that slowly develops as you dive into wings, steaks, and even sip on some drink rims. For a sweet and garlicky aroma, the Sugar Daddy has you covered. Throw it on chicken, salmon, or potatoes, and the brown sugar, honey, cayenne, and garlic blend will make your food practically sing. The final blend is for those who love a little tang built into their bites. Pineapple, brown sugar, and jalapeño come together to round out The Juice.

Each blend comes in a spice jar with gold rims fit for the chart-topping artist, and different neutral-colored labels to quickly tell each apart. At roughly 4-ounces (they each differ slightly based on ingredients in the blend) you’ll have plenty of seasonings to last you or a loved one through game-day parties, Valentine’s Day dinners, and the summer season to come. And, if you’re not sure where to start, you can experiment with the brand's “Fry U a Wing” recipe.

Even though it launched just two months ago, it already has some rave reviews. “The spices brought out the flavor in the meats and vegetables,” one shopper wrote on the brand’s site. “These spices sing just like T-Pain can without the auto tune,” another said.

Considering how quickly the Spicewalla and T-Pain spice set sold out at its launch, you’ll want to hurry and add it to your cart now. Head here for your own set.