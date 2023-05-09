Organize Your Spices with These 40%-Off Magnetic Fridge Shelves at Amazon

Spices are an integral part of cooking, and yet, it's always so difficult to find the right one. In most pantries, they are jumbled, disorganized, and scattered.

It turns out, there’s a better way to keep spices organized and within reach, and that's with a set of magnetic spice racks. Not only will these free up space, but your spices will be easily accessible, too. And right now, there’s a great magnetic rack that’s 40% off at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: Vetacsion 4-Pack Magnetic Spice Racks, $28 (originally $47) at amazon.com

These fridge shelves cling to any steel surface in your kitchen with a powerful magnet, meaning there’s no need to put holes in your walls or attach them with screws. You can also easily move the racks around if you desire them to be in different heights or places. And best of all, no assembly is required. All you have to do is pull these out of the package and place them on the fridge.

The set includes four racks. Each one fits up to 12 standard-sized spice jars, and holds up to a whopping 11 pounds. The set has two small racks (10.62- by 3.34- by 2.95-inches) and two large racks (11.61- by 3.74- by 2.95-inches), and each shelf has slits in the bottom. The ends of the shelves have a crossbar to keep your spice jars safe and secure. These handy shelves are not just for spices alone as they can also hold olive oil bottles and other items you want to have within easy reach.

Shoppers at Amazon love these fridge shelves, and they already have over 1,500 five-star ratings for how much storage space they’ve saved. One shopper says these are “one of their favorite purchases of all time” as they’re “super sturdy and don’t budge on the fridge.” They add that this set has “allowed them to organize their spices and free up a cabinet.”

Another reviewer is impressed with this set and writes, “They hold all my spices and odds and ends and keep the clutter down to nothing.” They also write the racks are “strong” and make it easier “to find things when they need them.”

If you find yourself digging through your assortment of spices or dealing with a small kitchen space, why not snatch up a set of these magnetic fridge shelves while they’re 40% off at Amazon? They’ll make cooking those spectacular dishes easier and tidy up your kitchen area, too.

At the time of publishing the price was $28.

