Former personal chef Celia Brooks Brown has only one struggle with eating vegetarian: the stigma. "I call it the 'v word,'" says the London-based cookbook author. Yet, just like Food & Wine’s guide, she has still found a way to show the glamorous side of vegetarian food. It’s not all salads and plain vegetables. Find meal ideas for casseroles, takeout alternatives, appetizers, even Thanksgiving recipes. It won’t be hard to whip up a completely meatless and delicious meal whenever you need it.