“Becoming a vegan doesn’t require a whole life overhaul,” says Chloe Coscarelli, chef/owner of By Chloe, an NYC-based vegan diner. “It is not all or nothing.” She suggests dipping your toe into the lifestyle by making at least one vegan option during your weekly dinner menu. And if you’re already a full blown vegan? Use our guide to find delicious recipes that will mix up your usual cooking repertoire. We’ve even transformed typical meat-centric methods, like grilling, into vegan-friendly options.