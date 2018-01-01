Making smart food choices, such as opting for low-cholesterol foods, can improve your overall health while also reducing your cholesterol level. If you're cutting out lots of cholesterol, you should avoid high-fat animal products like red meat, cheese, bacon, eggs and butter. Surprisingly, shellfish—even though it's lean—is also loaded with cholesterol. To get started on your low-cholesterol diet, look for recipes in Food & Wine's guide that have plenty of vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins.