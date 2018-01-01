Being on a low-calorie diet doesn't mean you need to starve yourself. You can enjoy meals that are quite filling by choosing ingredients that are high in volume and low in calories, such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Turn to Food & Wine's guide for a selection of delicious recipes that keep in check your calorie intake. We have ideas for special-occasion meals (especially those tricky holiday feasts) as well as regular weeknight dinners—and you'll hardly notice any of it is low calorie.