Shoppers Say This Backpack Cooler Is 'Easy to Carry'—and It's Over 30% Off

If you’re heading to the beach or park for the day, going out hiking trails, on a boat, or attending a sporting event, it’s a good idea to have drinks and food to keep hydrated and nourished. And a cooler that keeps these items cold should definitely be on the top of the list to bring along. While you can drag one behind that has rollers or lug around one that has a handle, a better option is a backpack cooler.

Looking for a great one? Right now, a shopper-favorite option is available for over 30% off its original price at Amazon.

Sparter 33 Can Backpack Cooler

Amazon

The Sparter backpack cooler is made of waterproof nylon coating fabric and has thick five-layer insulation to keep food and drink items cold for up to 20 hours, according to the brand. It has two compartments (both insulated), a large front pocket, and two side pockets. This backpack cooler measures 10.5- by 7.5- by 17-inches and has adjustable padded shoulder straps so you can carry it comfortably no matter how tall you are. The large compartment has the capacity to carry up to 33 cans of your choice of beverages (without ice), and according to the brand, with ice cubes or three ice packs added, it will hold up to 24 cans.

The top compartment is the perfect place to include food and snacks that need to be kept cold. The front pocket is large enough to fit paper plates or other items, and the side mesh pockets work well for holding your phone, bagged snacks, sunscreen, and more. It has a thoughtful design, with a handle on the top of the bag so you can carry or lift it. And one more thing: There’s a bottle opener attached to it.

With over 2,300 five-star ratings at Amazon, the Sparter backpack cooler has shoppers praising it for how well it keeps their food and drink items cold for so long and how much they can fit inside of it. One shopper bought this backpack cooler for his son and called it a “must have,” adding that his son “loves how it fits several Gatorade and his lunch items,” and that “items stay cold all day long.”

Another customer wrote, “Even when filled with bottled water, Gatorade, and ice it is easy to carry on your back.” They also add that it’s “lightweight and holds more than you would think.”

Bottom line: Grab this backpack cooler while it’s on sale for $31 at Amazon. It might just be the key to enjoying your next summer adventure, whatever that might be.

At the time of publishing the price was $31.

