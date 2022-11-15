Figgy Pudding Spam Puts a Seasonal Spin on the Classic Canned Meat

Seasonal stunt products have become all the rage, so when Spam released a bizarre pumpkin spice variety in autumn of 2019, the classic canned meat brand was more following the pack than going out on a limb. But what was unexpected was just how successful that launch ended up being: Pumpkin Spice Spam sold out in about seven hours.



This year, Spam is at it again with another strange seasonal release — but as odd as it sounds, the brand is pitching their new Christmas concoction with confidence: a Spam spin on figgy pudding.

Spam Figgy Pudding is precisely what it says on the tin: the legendary canned meat spiked with the flavors of the traditional British Christmas dessert. The two actually share a slight similarity: Figgy pudding is traditionally made with suet — aka, beef fat — so the dish has a tenuous meat connection. From there, figgy pudding usually gets its flavor from seasonal spices and dried fruits, which are many of the ingredients this Spam opts for.

"The variety features cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and cloves, along with popular winter flavor profiles like fig and orange flavors," Spam writes in its announcement. The results are billed as a simple addition to a festive charcuterie board or served along spiced Dutch baby pancakes and crispy skewers. "A savory, sweet and comforting treat, Spam Figgy Pudding evokes a sense of nostalgia and warmth, taking consumers back to their favorite memories from holidays past."



"This new flavor brings the spirit of the holidays in one can! It honors the traditional recipe, while making it easy and versatile to enjoy," Steve Venenga, vice president of marketing for the Spam Brand, stated. "Spam Figgy Pudding represents how one dish creates new interpretations of traditions, each leaving their own mark, just as the Spam Brand has done since 1937."

This limited-edition, seasonal Spam Figgy Pudding variety is available now while supplies last in two-packs of 12-ounce cans at Spam.com, Amazon.com, and Walmart.com. The suggested retail price is $10.