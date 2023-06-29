Take on Messy Under-Sink Storage with One of Our Favorite Organizers That's Nearly 50% Off

It has a smart sliding tray.

Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine and The Spruce Eats since 2019.
Published on June 29, 2023

When it comes to keeping things organized and tidy in the kitchen, it’s easy to overlook what’s behind closed doors. But keeping kitchen cabinets organized is just as important. When things are in a designated spot, they are quicker to find and grab to use, and the chance of them getting knocked over and spilling is non-existent. 

Keeping an organized space under your sink is easily solved with an under-sink organizer. We spent some time gathering up some of our favorite ones, handling the legwork so you don’t have to. And right now, one of our top picks is nearly 50% off at Amazon.

SPACEKEEPER Under Sink Organizer

Amazon

The Spacekeeper under sink organizer measures 7.1- by 25.6- by 12-inches and has two tiers allowing for ample storage space. The bottom rack slides out so you can easily access items on it, and the top shelf stays firmly in place. The organizer includes a hanging cup that works well for things like sponges and brushes, and there are hooks for hanging dish rags and other items. It has four removable dividers that you can place wherever you want on the top shelf.

This under-sink organizer will keep that soap and any cleaning supplies securely contained. There are 7.9-inches in height between the bottom and top racks giving bottles and any taller items plenty of room to sit. Just make sure you measure the space under the sink, as sometimes the plumbing located there can be a deterrent when it comes to an organizer fitting there.

The organizer has earned over 1,000 five-star ratings at Amazon so far, and shoppers really like the bottom pull-out shelf and how this accessory has streamlined and organized their under-sink kitchen cupboard. One shopper wrote, “Easy to put together and holds a lot of items under my sink,” and adds that “the sliding tray makes it very easy to use and get to items in the back.”

Another reviewer writes, “It allows us to organize a lot of bottles, cleaners, scrubbers and sponges that were otherwise getting congested and disorganized in the space.” 

If you’re ready to open the door under the kitchen sink without cringing or cleaning up an unexpected mess, snatch up this under-sink organizer while it’s on sale for $27.

At the time of publishing the price was $27.

