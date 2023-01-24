This ‘Powerful’ Space-Saving Vitamix Blender Is 40% Off, and I Won't Be Missing Out on This Rare Sale

When it comes to upgrading kitchen appliances, I’m one to constantly check online for a deal on a highly sought after brand. I’ve had my old blender for years and while it served me well, it is long overdue for an upgrade. Knowing that Vitamix is a go-to for both, professional and at-home chefs for its efficiency, quality, and durability, I’ve been patiently waiting for a deal on this brand’s blenders.

And I’m excited to share that Target has quietly taken 40% off this 10-speed Vitamix blender. If you’re looking to replace your overused everyday blender, grab this blender while it’s still on sale. I know I’m going to.

Target

To buy: Vitamix OneTM 10-Speed Blender, $150 (originally $250) at target.com

Upholding the standards of the brand, this Vitamix blender has a high-powered motor base and stainless steel blades to tackle frozen fruits and vegetables with ease. Users won’t have to stop their process to push down remaining ingredients in the container because this Vitamix comes with a tamper for users to simultaneously move these components down towards the blades.

RELATED: 7 Smoothie Recipes to Kickstart Your Day

The generous 32-ounce container allows you to create delicious smoothies, frozen desserts, and sauces without worrying about needing more room. Shoppers have enjoyed their experience with this model, and shared their favorite meal and beverage prep including oat flour pancake batter, hummus, green juice, berry smoothies, and sorbet. One person who uses this machine five days per week called it “powerful” for blending tough ingredients like seeds. A second said that this blender “works like a dream” for their protein drinks.

But what captured my attention about this daily blender is the considerate design. As I mentioned, my soon-to-be replaced blender takes up way too much space in my kitchen. The Vitamix One is a slender kitchen appliance (measures at 16 x 7 x 8.12-inches) and lightweight (about 6 pounds). A reviewer mentioned that it’s “compact enough” to leave out and it’s still easy to store. Another shared that it’s “simple to set up and use” with the front dial for easy speed setting.

It’s evident that this low-profile appliance is the solution to efficiently blending ingredients and saving space, and the current sale is just a bonus. Head to Target and get this Vitamix blender for 40% off while it’s still available.





More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: