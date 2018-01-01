A great soup doesn’t need to have meat—plenty of flavors can be coaxed out of vegetables by simply sautéing and simmering them in broth. Some of our favorite soups are also the easiest to prepare, such as this spinach egg drop that takes only15 minutes. Bold seasonings like freshly grated ginger, soy sauce and toasted sesame oil give this soup great taste. If you need something a bit heartier and more filling, just add rice or pasta. Food & Wine has dozen of ideas for making your soups meatless as well as delicious.