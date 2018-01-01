Tomato soup is one of our favorite comfort foods, especially when it’s served with a buttery grilled cheese sandwich. We’re suckers for a classic, creamy version, but we also love to add tangy feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, candied bacon and chickpeas. For a totally out-of-the-box take on tomato soup, try using ripe green tomatoes—they’re more tart than red tomatoes, so add basil, thyme, sweet yellow onions and lots of garlic to balance the flavor. We recommend serving this bright green soup in a sourdough bread bowl, garnished with plenty of fresh basil. Whether you’re looking for a cool summertime soup or a hearty classic, F&W’s guide to tomato soup has a recipe for every occasion.