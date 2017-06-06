Sweet Potato Soup

Sweet potato soup is incredibly versatile—keep things sweet and smoky with carrots and coconut milk, or take a spicy twist with jalapenos and chipotles. One of our favorite sweet potato soup recipes uses parsnips and apple cider to create an incredibly comforting dish, perfect for cozy fall nights. A dash of green Tabasco sauce adds a little smokiness, and diced green apples and parsley make a fresh, fragrant garnish. If you have any leftover roasted, diced sweet potatoes, add them to vegetarian chili or turkey soup for a sweet, satisfying bite. Here, our best sweet potato soup recipes. 

More
Food & Wine
1 of 6 © John Kernick

Sweet Potato–Coconut Soup with Thai Curry

A trio of coconut--coconut oil, coconut milk and toasted coconut flakes--makes its way into this fragrant and lovely twist on a classic Thanksgiving soup from cookbook author Melissa Clark.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 6

Sweet Potato, Chipotle and Apple Soup

This silky soup gets its smoky sweetness from pureed chipotle peppers, a Mexican staple, and the surprising addition of apples. "This is real comfort food for me," Sue Torres says. "I love that it's creamy without containing any cream."

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 6

Vegetarian Tortilla Soup with Sweet Potato

This hearty vegetarian tortilla soup pulls its flavor from plenty of seasonings and bright and tender sweet potatoes. To make this soup vegan, substitute vegan sour cream and cheese.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 6

Sweet Potato and Apple Soup

This is the ultimate fall soup.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 6

Island Kale and Sweet-Potato Soup

Inspired by Caribbean callaloo, this tropical, coconut-milk-spiked soup can be mildly or wildly spicy, according to your taste. If you like it hot, add some or all of the jalapeno seeds or a splash of Tabasco sauce.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 6

Gingery Sweet Potato Soup

Sweet potatoes are a great source of beta-carotene, essential for vision. The soup uses only one cup of the ginger broth; the rest makes a terrific cooking liquid for grains like quinoa.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up