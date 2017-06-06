Sweet potato soup is incredibly versatile—keep things sweet and smoky with carrots and coconut milk, or take a spicy twist with jalapenos and chipotles. One of our favorite sweet potato soup recipes uses parsnips and apple cider to create an incredibly comforting dish, perfect for cozy fall nights. A dash of green Tabasco sauce adds a little smokiness, and diced green apples and parsley make a fresh, fragrant garnish. If you have any leftover roasted, diced sweet potatoes, add them to vegetarian chili or turkey soup for a sweet, satisfying bite. Here, our best sweet potato soup recipes.