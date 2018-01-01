Squash soup is the ultimate winter comfort food, whether you prefer butternut, kabocha or delicata varieties. We love red curry, crispy pancetta and smoked cheddar in creamy squash soups, and leftover squash makes for a wonderful addition to simple soups with turkey, mushrooms or beans. One of our favorites is a gingery butternut soup with fennel and coconut milk. It’s topped with a spicy pecan cream and a bit of lemon juice for brightness, making it a perfectly cozy holiday appetizer. Find this recipe and more in our guide to squash soup.