French onion soup is probably everyone’s favorite onion soup, although we’re also big fans of this creamy spring onion version and this whipped potato–topped one. Classic French onion soup is typically made with beef stock and caramelized onions, and served gratinéed with an oversize crouton and a generous portion of melted cheese. We like Hugue Dufour’s French Canadian take on this dish, which uses a combination of pork broth, bacon and a pig’s foot for a rich, smoky soup. Whether you’re an onion soup traditionalist, or you’re craving a vegetarian-friendly dinner, Food & Wine’s guide has a recipe for every occasion.