Kale is the ultimate superfood, and it's great for boosting the flavor in your favorite cold-weather soups. The leafy green works wonders when combined with vegetables like cabbage, potatoes and winter squash. This creamy coconut soup is packed with Tuscan kale and fragrant cilantro, along with Asian ingredients such as fish sauce, chile paste, ginger and lemongrass. It’s incredibly fragrant, and is sure to wake you up on a chilly winter day. Chicken, pork or beans can add protein to this soup, but it’s also delicious as is. Find all of our heartiest kale-soup recipes in Food & Wine’s guide.