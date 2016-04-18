Cauliflower Soup

Updated June 09, 2017
These cauliflower soup recipes–from a curried butternut squash and cauliflower soup to a sunchoke and cauliflower soup–are inventive, warming and absolutely delicious.
Cauliflower-and-Cashew Soup with Apple

This extra-fast vegan soup gets a hint of fruity sweetness from an apple and a double dose of creaminess from almond milk and pureed raw cashews.

Curried Cauliflower Soup with Coconut and Chiles

Chef Annie Somerville thickens and enriches her fragrant cauliflower soup with unsweetened coconut milk. The thinly sliced jalapeno served on top adds a bright, fresh heat that's delicious with the warm curry spices and sweet roasted cauliflower.

Cauliflower Soup with Herbed Goat Cheese

This luscious, creamy cauliflower soup from star chef Anne Burrell gets a delicious topping of crispy roasted cauliflower and brussels sprouts.

Cauliflower Soup with Crispy Chorizo Bread Crumbs

Sauteing bread crumbs with Spanish chorizo makes them supercrispy and infuses them with spicy flavor. The bread crumbs are an excellent topping for this sublime, velvety cauliflower soup.

Sunchoke and Cauliflower Soup

Ian Schnoebelen takes cauliflower soup to another level by adding sunchokes (also called Jerusalem artichokes)--small, knobby tubers that taste sweet and crisp when raw, nutty and creamy when roasted. Schnoebelen cooks the sunchokes before pureeing them into the soup, which adds a wonderfully earthy flavor.

White Bean Soup with Cauliflower

The white beans perfectly complement the cauliflower in this exciting soup recipe.

Leviton's Cauliflower Vichyssoise

Impress your guests when you serve this perfectly concocted cauliflower soup.

Curried Butternut Squash and Cauliflower Soup

Chewy flat breads with roasted garlic are a perfect accompaniment for this thick and velvety soup.

Cauliflower Soup with Pecans and Rye Croutons

Mary Ellen Diaz usually ignored cauliflower when she worked as a high-end restaurant chef, but now she loves how it adds a natural, clean flavor to this luscious soup as well as lots of vitamins: Three florets provide close to half the daily requirement of vitamin C.

Roasted Cauliflower Soup with Cumin

For this deeply satisfying soup, chefs Anna Trattles and Alice Quillet roast cauliflower with cumin seeds and curry powder to intensify the flavor, then simmer it with onion and water to make an unfussy, spice-inflected puree.

Silky Cauliflower Soup

This silky cauliflower soup is the ideal meal during a cold winter night.

