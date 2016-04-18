Cauliflower Soup
Cauliflower-and-Cashew Soup with Apple
This extra-fast vegan soup gets a hint of fruity sweetness from an apple and a double dose of creaminess from almond milk and pureed raw cashews.
Curried Cauliflower Soup with Coconut and Chiles
Chef Annie Somerville thickens and enriches her fragrant cauliflower soup with unsweetened coconut milk. The thinly sliced jalapeno served on top adds a bright, fresh heat that's delicious with the warm curry spices and sweet roasted cauliflower.
Cauliflower Soup with Herbed Goat Cheese
This luscious, creamy cauliflower soup from star chef Anne Burrell gets a delicious topping of crispy roasted cauliflower and brussels sprouts.
Cauliflower Soup with Crispy Chorizo Bread Crumbs
Sauteing bread crumbs with Spanish chorizo makes them supercrispy and infuses them with spicy flavor. The bread crumbs are an excellent topping for this sublime, velvety cauliflower soup.
Sunchoke and Cauliflower Soup
Ian Schnoebelen takes cauliflower soup to another level by adding sunchokes (also called Jerusalem artichokes)--small, knobby tubers that taste sweet and crisp when raw, nutty and creamy when roasted. Schnoebelen cooks the sunchokes before pureeing them into the soup, which adds a wonderfully earthy flavor.
White Bean Soup with Cauliflower
The white beans perfectly complement the cauliflower in this exciting soup recipe.
Leviton's Cauliflower Vichyssoise
Impress your guests when you serve this perfectly concocted cauliflower soup.
Curried Butternut Squash and Cauliflower Soup
Chewy flat breads with roasted garlic are a perfect accompaniment for this thick and velvety soup.
Cauliflower Soup with Pecans and Rye Croutons
Mary Ellen Diaz usually ignored cauliflower when she worked as a high-end restaurant chef, but now she loves how it adds a natural, clean flavor to this luscious soup as well as lots of vitamins: Three florets provide close to half the daily requirement of vitamin C.
Roasted Cauliflower Soup with Cumin
For this deeply satisfying soup, chefs Anna Trattles and Alice Quillet roast cauliflower with cumin seeds and curry powder to intensify the flavor, then simmer it with onion and water to make an unfussy, spice-inflected puree.
Silky Cauliflower Soup
This silky cauliflower soup is the ideal meal during a cold winter night.