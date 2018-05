Using carrots in soup is a great way to add tons of vibrant color to your meal—plus, all that vitamin A. Many carrot soups are pureed, which makes for a filling meal without a lot of calories. Try recipes like this curried carrot and apple soup to capture the spirit of fall, or this Jamaican carrot soup when you’re craving some spice in your dinner. For more carrot soup ideas, check out Food & Wine’s guide.