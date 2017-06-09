Broccoli Soup

You can never go wrong with a bowl of broccoli soup. Browse through Food & Wine's recipes for broccoli-spinach soup, chicken and broccoli soup, broccoli-leek soup with lemon-chive cream and more. Plus, Barbara Lynch puts an interesting twist on her creamy broccoli soup, trading melted cheddar for cheddar crisps.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 10

Potato, Leek and Broccoli Soup with Pancetta Crumbs

During its first year, Essex Farm harvested 10,000 pounds of potatoes in just one day; Kristin Kimball turned some of them into potato-leek soup. If you have a blender and good chicken broth, she swears it's one of the easiest soups to make. This version has a fabulous topping of supercrispy sourdough and pancetta crumbs mixed with sage and rosemary.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 10

Broccoli-Cheddar Soup

Is there any better combination than broccoli and cheese? Top this quick and easy soup with a generous pinch of grated cheddar--comfort in a bowl.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 10 Ian Knauer

Potato and Broccoli Soup

This soup is also terrific when serve cold. Season with additional salt and pepper after it cools.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 10 © Con Poulos

Broccoli-Spinach Soup with Crispy Broccoli Florets and Croutons

Given this soup's supremely silky texture, you'll think it's made with cream, but that texture actually comes from a potato pureed into the broth. For contrast, Food & Wine's Justin Chapple tops the soup with crispy broccoli florets and croutons.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 10

Creamy Roasted Broccoli Soup

Roasting broccoli and garlic for this creamy, rich and very easy soup gives it a lot of additional flavor.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 10

Chicken and Broccoli Soup

Loved by the whole family, this chicken and broccoli soup recipe is sure to please even the pickiest of eaters.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 10 © Sarah Bolla

Lemony Coconut and Broccoli Soup

Zesting lemon peel into a freshly pureed soup adds a hint of freshness and complexity.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 10

Creamy Broccoli Soup with Cheddar Crisps

For an ingenious twist on the classic combination of broccoli and melted cheddar, Barbara Lynch serves a warming broccoli soup with cheddar crisps. Try making the crisps with Mimolette, an orange-hued semihard cheese from France, which has a milder, nuttier flavor than cheddar. The soup is equally good with cauliflower or celery root in place of the broccoli.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 10 Ian Knauer

Quick Turkey and Broccoli Soup

If you have fresh broccoli instead of frozen, cook it a little longer than the frozen version, which is often already par boiled.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
10 of 10

Broccoli-Leek Soup with Lemon-Chive Cream

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up