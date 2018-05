This tart, beet-based soup is popular in Russia and many Eastern European countries. Though the recipe likely will vary from family to family, the soup almost always includes beets and a dollop of sour cream. You can serve it hot or cold, depending on the season, and your version can even include meat and any other vegetables you have on hand. Food & Wine’s guide to borscht introduces you to the many variations and provides tips for making the perfect bowl of this classic soup.