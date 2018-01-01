Vegetable soups are a perfect meatless meal, and since many of them are light and fresh, they’re great for any time of year. The key to getting a flavorful, filling vegetable soup is to use lots of fresh herbs, a variety of veggies and pasta or beans to bulk it up. We love Provençal vegetable soup, made with navy beans, tomatoes, carrots, fennel, zucchini, onion and green beans, and topped with pistou, a pesto-style basil puree. This soup is great for a springtime supper served with crusty bread and a salad. Another soup-making secret from F&W is to add Parmigiano-Reggiano rinds to the broth—it give it a rich, cheesy flavor, and makes use of cheese rinds that would otherwise be thrown away. Add garlic, celery, leeks, fennel, carrots and tomato for a veggie-packed Italian soup. Get these recipes and more from our guide to vegetable soup.