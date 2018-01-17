Best Seafood Soup Recipes

Soup is one of the easiest ways to prepare seafood—shrimp, squid, clams and mussels all simmer together in a flavorful broth, perfect for any time of year. One of our favorite seafood soups is a creamy coconut version packed with Thai flavors. Shrimp and scallops take just minutes to cook, so this soup comes together in a matter of minutes. Green curry paste, coconut milk and lots of fresh herbs transform a few key ingredients into a super flavorful, fragrant meal. Another F&W favorite is Daniel Boulud’s recipe for Brazilian-inspired moqueca, a seafood soup he makes with shrimp, mahimahi and squid. He marinates the fish in ginger and garlic, and makes shrimp stock with tomatoes, cilantro and hearts of palm. Here, our best seafood soups and stews. 

More
Food & Wine
1 of 12

Cioppino

First developed in San Francisco in the late 1800s, this stew relies upon the seafood available to Italian-American fishermen at the time, much in the same tradition as the French bouillabaisse or the Eastern European brudet.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 12

Thai Hot-and-Sour Fish Soup

In our hot-and-sour soup, lemon and lime zest, lime juice and fresh ginger replace the traditional lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves and galangal, which can be difficult to find. To change the heat level, adjust the number of jalapenos up or down to your taste.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 12

Greek Fish Stew

"On the Greek island of Kalymnos, fishermen make a stew with shellfish, whole fish, lemon, onion and water," says Andrew Zimmern. "They eat it straight from the pot with their hands--no bowls. It tastes of sweat and iodine, but it is easily one of the best soups I've ever had. I make my version with halibut, throwing in mussels at the end."

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 12

Cod-and-Clam Avgolemono Stew

A lemony sauce coats rice, clams, and cod in this delicious version of a traditional Greek favorite. If the rice soaks up all of the sauce, add a little more chicken stock.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 12

Brazilian Seafood Soup (Moqueca)

This tangy, buttery, gorgeous soup--bright red with dende oil--is Daniel Boulud's riff on a recipe by French chef Claude Troisgros.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 12

Ed's Portuguese Fish Stew

Chef Michael Cimarusti's L.A. restaurant, Connie & Ted's, is modeled on a New England seafood shack. It will feature seafood dishes ranging from clam cakes to this flavorful stew named after his Portuguese uncle. It's loaded with clams, mussels and cod as well as chunks of linguica, a smoky, mildly hot cured Portuguese sausage.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 12

Thai Coconut Seafood Soup

Shrimp and scallops are excellent for quick meals, since they take just minutes to cook perfectly.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 12

Miso Soup with Shrimp and Tofu

No soup is quicker to prepare than miso; just whisk miso paste into water. By adding shrimp, tofu and greens, it can double as a complete and light meal. Feel free to use leftover chicken or roast pork (or whatever else is at hand) in place of the shrimp.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 12

Tuscan Tomato Bread Soup with Steamed Mussels

There are many versions of bread soup; this one, based on traditional peasant fare, is as thick as a bread pudding. The soup is delicious on its own, but we think the steamed mussels with their broth make a wonderful addition.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
10 of 12

Hot-and-Sour Shrimp Soup

Growing up, Ming Tsai loved the flavors of traditional Chinese hot-and-sour soup, but he didn't like the heavy texture. This is his riff on that soup, with a much lighter and tangier broth.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
11 of 12

Mussel and Chorizo Soup

At Steve Corry's Five Fifty-Five in Portland, Maine, mussels from nearby Bangs Island are almost always on the menu. "People freak out if they're not there," says Corry, who often steams the mollusks in white wine and lemon juice scented with pickled cherry peppers and garlic. For this Mediterranean-inspired soup, however, Corry serves the mussels in a brothy liquid with plenty of chorizo.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
12 of 12 © MIRJAM BLEEKER

Curried Mussel and Butternut Squash Soup

In the Middle Ages, Flemish cities were at the crossroads of the Northern spice routes, and brewers and cooks both took advantage of exotic spices. You'll see that influence in this curried soup.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up