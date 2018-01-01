Soup is one of the easiest ways to prepare seafood—shrimp, squid, clams and mussels all simmer together in a flavorful broth, perfect for any time of year. One of our favorite seafood soups is a creamy coconut version packed with Thai flavors. Shrimp and scallops take just minutes to cook, so this soup comes together in a matter of minutes. Green curry paste, coconut milk and lots of fresh herbs transform a few key ingredients into a super flavorful, fragrant meal. Another F&W favorite is Daniel Boulud’s recipe for Brazilian-inspired moqueca, a seafood soup he makes with shrimp, mahimahi and squid. He marinates the fish in ginger and garlic, and makes shrimp stock with tomatoes, cilantro and hearts of palm. Get these recipes and more from F&W’s guide to seafood soup.