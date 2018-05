The word porridge can conjure images from "Oliver Twist," but this hearty breakfast choice is actually becoming trendy. Several porridge-themed cafés have even opened up in some European cities. Porridge is versatile, healthy and easy to make; you can use any grain you like, such as oats, barley, quinoa or rice. Flavorings can range from savory to sweet by mixing ingredients like spices or honey into the bowl. Explore Food & Wine's porridge ideas to find your next morning meal.