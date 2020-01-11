Pork Soup

Warm Soba with Pork, Shrimp and Cabbage

This soup is packed with shrimp, pork, mushrooms, noodles and cabbage, so it's a terrific one-bowl meal. Grace Parisi delicately seasons the broth with store-bought dashi, a Japanese stock made from dried bonito (tuna) flakes.  Tips from the F&W Test Kitchen    Noodle Soup Recipes  
Vietnamese Pork-and-Noodle Soup

In many Asian cultures, long noodles symbolize long life. And in the spirit of that tradition, we've left the pasta whole here, to be eaten with chopsticks or even a fork. Of course, if you're feeling reckless, you can go ahead and break the noodles into smaller pieces before cooking them. Plus: More Soup Recipes and Tips
Sausage and Mushroom Soup

Strands of angel-hair pasta form a web in the broth, capturing the slices of sausage and mushroom. Red-pepper flakes give the soup its spiciness; to turn up the heat another notch, use hot Italian sausage instead of mild. Plus: More Soup Recipes and Tips
