Pho is a Vietnamese noodle soup typically made with beef broth, rice noodles and meat, and flavored with spices like Saigon cinnamon, star anise, ginger, fennel, onion and cardamom. It’s a popular street food, and can be eaten for any meal—even breakfast. Pho is served with plenty of fresh greens, herbs and vegetables, along with hoisin sauce or chile paste. We especially love chicken pho with lots of crunchy bean sprouts, sweet basil, lime wedges and thinly sliced jalapenos. Find this recipe and more in our spicy guide to pho.