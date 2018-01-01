Soup is a great way to use leftover pasta—spaghetti, udon, egg noodles, orecchiette and ramen are all delicious. Noodles are a great way to bulk up a light, healthy soup and make it filling enough for dinner. Use soba noodles in an Asian-inspired soup made with fresh ginger, soy sauce, tofu and chile-garlic sauce. Try a more classic noodle soup and use shell-shaped pasta, chicken, shallots and peas to create an easy, comforting meal. Whether you’re looking for classic chicken noodle or want to try something different, F&W’s guide to noodle soup has a recipe for every occasion.