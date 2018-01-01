It’s easy to make a delicious soup that’s also good for you. Begin with a base of broth, toss in your favorite vegetables and top it off with lean meat, such as chicken or pork. To be sure your soup isn’t bland, choose bold, flavorful ingredients that also provide health benefits. Try miso for a burst of umami, or take a heavy hand with the spices in your pantry to give your soup distinct character. You can even mimic a cream base by blending broth and vegetables together for a silky smooth soup. Food & Wine’s guide has dozens of delicious soup recipes that will fill you up without guilt.