Fruit soup can be eaten warm or cold, and is sometimes served as a dessert--it’s a great refreshing treat for hot summer days. Norwegian-style fruit soup is made with dried fruit like prunes, apricots and raisins, so it can be eaten all year round, and Swedish fruit soup is made with seasonal berries and a splash of champagne. Some of our favorite fruits to use in soup are plums, cherries, mangoes and pineapple, and we like to add coconut milk, orange juice and fresh herbs to create dessert-worthy bowls. We also love to add seasonal fruits like watermelon, strawberries and grapes to traditional Spanish gazpacho. Here, our best fruit soup recipes.