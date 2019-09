6 French Onion Soup Recipes We Love

French onion soup is about as comforting and comfort food gets—a rich, savory broth packed with caramelized onions and topped with decadent Gruyère cheese and toasty bread. The classic recipe can’t be beat, but we’re also not opposed to switching it up by adding truffled pecorino cheese or bacon for extra flavor, too. (You can even add white beans, à la Gwyneth Paltrow.) We’ve included all of those recipes and more in this roundup—bookmark them for fall, when a hot bowl of soup is the best defense against an autumnal chill.