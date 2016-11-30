Potato-Leek Soup Recipes

Potato and leek soup is a classic, typically made with just potatoes, leeks, chicken broth and heavy cream. This Americanized soup is a version of a French dish called Vichyssoise, made with the same ingredients but typically eaten chilled. Andrew Zimmern puts a sophisticated take on potato and leek soup by adding fragrant herbs like thyme, tarragon and parsley, along with wintery vegetables like onion and fennel. Put a Tuscan twist on this soup by upping the leek to potato ratio and adding vermouth and dry white wine. Whether you’re looking for an easy dinner or want to master a French classic, our guide to potato and leek soup has all the recipes you need.