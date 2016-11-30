Potato-Leek Soup Recipes

Potato and leek soup is a classic, typically made with just potatoes, leeks, chicken broth and heavy cream. This Americanized soup is a version of a French dish called Vichyssoise, made with the same ingredients but typically eaten chilled. Andrew Zimmern puts a sophisticated take on potato and leek soup by adding fragrant herbs like thyme, tarragon and parsley, along with wintery vegetables like onion and fennel. Put a Tuscan twist on this soup by upping the leek to potato ratio and adding vermouth and dry white wine. Whether you’re looking for an easy dinner or want to master a French classic, our guide to potato and leek soup has all the recipes you need.

1 of 5

Potato, Leek and Broccoli Soup with Pancetta Crumbs

During its first year, Essex Farm harvested 10,000 pounds of potatoes in just one day; Kristin Kimball turned some of them into potato-leek soup. If you have a blender and good chicken broth, she swears it's one of the easiest soups to make. This version has a fabulous topping of supercrispy sourdough and pancetta crumbs mixed with sage and rosemary.

2 of 5

Cream of Leek and Potato Soup

This silky-smooth pureed soup may sound like an Escoffier classic, but its taste is purely Tuscan. Chef Lauren Kiino, a firm believer in whole-vegetable cooking, uses more of the leek greens than any French chef would tolerate, for tons of gentle leek flavor. Kiino also stirs in a little creme fraiche. "But the Italian spirit is still the same," she says.

3 of 5 Madeleine Hill

Potato and Leek Soup

Andrew Zimmern loves elegant chilled vichyssoise, but in the fall he prefers a heartier version of the classic French soup served hot with salad and crusty bread.

4 of 5

Potato, Leek and Radish Green Vichyssoise

Tony Maws was experimenting with a vichyssoise for his restaurant staff meal when he decided to add radish greens. They made the cold soup so vibrant that Maws put the dish on his menu.

5 of 5

Creamy Leek and Potato Soup

This simple soup is the perfect make-ahead meal. 

