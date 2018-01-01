Potato and leek soup is made from potatoes, leeks, chicken broth and heavy cream. It’s an Americanized version of vichyssoise, the French soup that uses the same ingredients, but is typically served chilled. Andrew Zimmern puts a sophisticated take on the otherwise simple potato and leek soup with fresh, fragrant herbs like thyme, tarragon and parsley, along with wintry vegetables such as onion and fennel. For a Tuscan twist, up the leek-to-potato ratio and add vermouth and dry white wine. Whether you’re looking for an easy dinner, or simply want to master a French classic, our guide to potato and leek soup has all the recipes you’ll need.