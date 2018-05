The next time you want a particularly comforting soup, opt for one that's cream-based. These heavy soups aren't the best for a low-calorie diet, but they’re perfect for warming you on a cold night. Depending on your tastes, a soup may be smooth and pureed, as in this creamy, classic potato and leek, or chunky like New England chowder, brimming with clams, corn and potatoes. Food & Wine's guide has plenty of creamy soups to try out this fall and winter.