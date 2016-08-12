5 Gazpachos to Make if You Don't Like Tomatoes

No tomatoes? No problem.

F&W Editors
August 12, 2016

When most of us hear gazpacho, we think tomato. But there's more than one way to make a refreshing summer soup. Here, five delicious summer gazpachos that are tomato-free. 

1. White Gazpacho

Apples, grapes, almonds and cucumbers make this refreshing gazpacho a perfect balance of sweet and tangy. 

2. Green Gazpacho with Shrimp

Before the Spanish arrived in Mexico in the 1500s, they had never even seen a tomato, much less cooked with one. The Old Country gazpacho got its color from cucumbers, and once you've tried it you'll understand why the green version is still preferred over the red in some quarters.

3. White Gazpacho with Pickled Shrimp

Chef Jonathan Benno prepares his summery tomato-less gazpacho with delectable marcona almonds. 

4. Cucumber Gazpacho 

Adding shrimp to this delicate soup is a great way to make it a light meal.

5. Grape and Almond Gazpacho

A blender makes quick work of this healthy, no-cook soup.

