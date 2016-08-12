5 Gazpachos to Make if You Don't Like Tomatoes

When most of us hear gazpacho, we think tomato. But there's more than one way to make a refreshing summer soup. Here, five delicious summer gazpachos that are tomato-free.

Apples, grapes, almonds and cucumbers make this refreshing gazpacho a perfect balance of sweet and tangy.

Before the Spanish arrived in Mexico in the 1500s, they had never even seen a tomato, much less cooked with one. The Old Country gazpacho got its color from cucumbers, and once you've tried it you'll understand why the green version is still preferred over the red in some quarters.

Chef Jonathan Benno prepares his summery tomato-less gazpacho with delectable marcona almonds.

Adding shrimp to this delicate soup is a great way to make it a light meal.

A blender makes quick work of this healthy, no-cook soup.