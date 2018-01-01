Corn chowder is a thick, cream-based soup similar to New England clam chowder, but with clams swapped out for sweet corn. We love adding bacon, potatoes and shrimp to classic corn chowder; it’s especially tasty garnished with a small amount of red-pepper cream or lots of garlic croutons. Perfect for cold winter nights, it’s also delicious in the late-summer months, when corn is particularly fresh and in season. Whether you’re looking for a hearty soup, or are just crazy about corn, Food & Wine’s guide to corn chowder has a recipe for every season and every occasion.