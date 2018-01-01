Travel to different areas in the Northeast and you'll likely meet some people who are passionate about their clam chowder and how it should be prepared. Most everyone is familiar with New England–style chowder, a thick, cream-based version with hearty chunks of potatoes. Manhattan clam chowder is red from its tomato base, which makes for a nice acidic balance to briny clams. Lesser-known Rhode Island–style chowder begins with a clear clam broth that contributes to most of its flavor. Then there are chefs who go beyond these traditional recipes, such as David Myers, who puts a Japanese twist on New England clam chowder by adding white miso to the broth. Get this recipe and more delicious ideas from Food & Wine's guide to clam chowder.