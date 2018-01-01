New England chowder is a thick cream-based soup typically made with corn, potatoes, fish or clams (or, if you're lucky, all of the above). This hearty soup can be traced back to New England—hence its name—where it still remains popular today. Chowder is meant to be a down-home meal that’s relatively easy prepare, allowing you to utilize seasonal produce, like corn in the summer—and if you’re on the coast, the catch of the day. If you're craving a filling bowl of chowder, turn to Food & Wine's guide to find dozens of terrific recipes.