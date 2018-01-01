Vegetarian chili is a great meatless-Monday dinner since it packs all the flavor of chili con carne. Grains like barley or quinoa can replace the meat, or else double up on beans. We like using a variety—particularly half pintos and half black beans. If you want more of a meaty substitute, try mushrooms or tofu, and bulk up the whole dish with lots of veggies. Our favorite additions are butternut squash, zucchini and carrots. Whether you’re a devout vegetarian, or want a guilt-free comfort food dinner, our guide to vegetarian chili has plenty of recipes even carnivores will love.